Criticism of The Protected. If only John Wick were a woman!

Having suffered countless delays due to the pandemic, the protégé by Martin Campbell (Royal Casino) arrives in Spanish cinemas

the protégé was one of the last films shot in the UK before the lockdown due to Covid-19 was decreed in March 2020. The production team rushed as hard as possible before stopping filming and, when activity resumed, filming was completed in the Nu Boyana Studios in Sofia (Bulgaria).

The film is directed by Martin Campbell director responsible for Royal Casinothe best movie in the history of James Bond (according to a survey conducted among our readers), and also one of the worst DC movies, Green Lanternthe script is signed by Richard Wenk (The Equalizer, The Mechanic) sign the script

Maggie Q in the film returns to get into the skin of a murderer after having starred in Nikitaa series based on the 1990 film directed by Luc Besson and in turn in the 1997 series La femme Nikita. She is accompanied in the cast by Michael Keaton (Batman), Samuel L. Jackson (The Avengers) and Robert Patrick (Terminator 2 ).

Synopsis:

In this fantastic action flick, Anna (Maggie Q) was rescued and trained in the family business as a child by Moody (Samuel L. Jackson), a legendary assassin, her mentor and father figure. 30 years later, Anna has become one of the most skilled contract killers on the planet and they are experts at finding people who know how to hide their trail very well.

While Anna awaits her next mission, she runs an antiquarian bookstore in London and Moody enjoys his hobbies at his country house.

However, the tranquility is short-lived, Moody tasks Anna with finding an individual named Lucas Hayes.

Shortly after, Anna receives a visit from Rembrandt (Michael Keaton), a mysterious and very interested man who unknowingly triggers everything that will happen next. The home of the hacker Anna regularly works with is ransacked and he is killed. Anna finds Moody’s body at her country house. She herself is attacked by two assassins in the bookstore. Connecting the dots, it all leads back to Lucas Hayes. Determined to unravel the plot and avenge the murder of her mentor, Anna will have to return to where she came from to do so.

Criticism:

The film has a huge cast, if the presence of Samuel L. Jackson means that you will not get bored, and having Michael Keaton is a huge luxury, and if you also add Maggie Q. to the mix playing a character action in the purest style Nikitayou can not ask for more.

In fact, the film drinks precisely from films like Nikita (1990), Killer (1993) either Colombian (2011), perhaps with the latter it maintains more similarities, since the main character is a girl who loses her family and decides to become a paid assassin, being raised and trained by her uncle. And here the screenwriter Richard Wenk, an expert in action movies like The Equalizer 1 and 2, The Mechanic, Los Mercenarios 2, or Jack Reacher: Never go back(now writing the script for Kraven the Hunter for Sony), which has been inspired by the stories told by Luc Besson for the protected, that without telling a novel story, has managed to give some interesting twists to the story enough to keep the viewer attentive.

The direction is also very successful with Martin Campbell, another genre expert who has been able to tell the story proposed by Wenk, maintaining a good balance between action, history and character development, making the film an entertaining and popcorn movie.

In short, a good action movie without many pretensions that who knows, may be the beginning of a franchise along John Wick with a woman as the protagonist.