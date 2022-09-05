Criticism of “The Scandal”, feminine power with Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie

Charlize Theron (tully), Nicole Kidman (Eyes wide Shut) and Margot Robbie (Once upon a time… in Hollywood), three of the most important actresses in Hollywood, star in this film inspired by real events that denounces actions that must be spread so that they are banished once and for all. Theron is unrecognizable in the role of Megyn Kelly. The South African usually leaves everything in each role achieving notorious transformations. An example of this is her role in Monster (2003), for which he had to gain several kilos, or Mad Max: Fury Road (Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015), where his shaved look became a trend. Everyone knows the chameleon gift of Christian Bale (Batman starts), but we cannot ignore that Theron is on his heels. His acting is brilliant, hypnotic and he manages to handle the tension in an amazing way. We are in the presence of a star who takes over the project, does not weigh him down and launches into the adventure regardless of what they say.

Nominated in the last Oscar Awards for Best Actress for this role, Theron is not the only one who stands out in the film. Nicole Kidman, personifying a journalist who is the victim of sexual harassment, and Margot Robbie, in the shoes of the young woman who wants to move up suffering from macho scoundrels, show that every time they are on screen there is no way they can go unnoticed. Powerful, moving and necessary, their interpretations wake us up with a cry of anger and impotence.

Yes ok The scandal is a drama, the resource of optimizing the beginning of the narration as if it were presented by the main character (in the first person, speaking to the camera), invites us to think that the work is out of the ordinary in relation to any story with biographical tints. The Vice President: Beyond Power (Vice, 2018), it may be one of the movies that comes to mind after the first five minutes. And it is not accidental. Here there is also a dramatic story, a case of high popular recognition and a director who began his career with the most hilarious comic works.

It is very curious: The scandal is directed by Jay Roach, who commanded the threads of films like My girlfriend’s family (Meet the Parents, 2000) and austin powers (Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1997). Although there are no humorous issues in this story (for obvious reasons), the handling of each scene, the excellent makeup, the characterization of Roger Ailes as if he were a disgusting monster that devours everything (a superb John Lithgow) and the participation of other performers with comedic ductility (Alisson Janey, Kate McKinnon, Mark Duplass), make us witness a delicious work capable of having all the ingredients to entertain and, above all, to denounce.

Female empowerment is just beginning and it is essential to make known all kinds of stories that remained hidden. From art, from cinematography, from the media, the best thing that can be done is to support and accompany. A macho industry, a disastrous patriarchal system. Voices that multiply to make known the cry of never again. An arm held high that wields a fight that will be stronger and stronger. The cinema also teaches us that it is time to step aside and give space to female protagonism.