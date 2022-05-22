Criticism of ‘The tailor of the mafia’ (2022): Tailored suit

The Oscar-winning screenwriter Graham Moore (‘Deciphering the Enigma’, 2014) makes his directorial debut with this interesting melodramatic ‘thriller’, where a veteran tailor, due to tragic circumstances, ends up cutting suits for a dangerous Chicago gangster. The also Oscar winner Mark Rylance (‘Bridge of Spies’, 2015) is in charge of bringing such a character to life in a sober way. As a whole, ‘The mafia tailor’ is a less spectacular film with other titles of the same style; however, it is very convincing, thanks mainly to its dramatic structure, most of it taking place in the claustrophobic tailoring shop of the dressmaker in question.

Which gives rise to an intelligent, ruthless, cruel film, but dressed in the attractive clothes of the look of an essentially good man. And it is, at first glance, a sordid thriller, but, above all, an excellent study of characters, united by the most disturbing of fascinations. For his part, Graham Moore handles all these elements with elegant mastery, to the point of reaching a kind of neutral twilight, where day and night merge and equalize. Likewise, he proposes the reversal of all values. Because not where our eye stops knowing, but where our intellectual honesty stops acting, is where our eye stops seeing.