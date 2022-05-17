Criticism of the thriller The tailor of the mafia (The Outfit)

Classic movie lovers, me! If you are one of those who really enjoy a good suspense movie, we recommend that you put yourselves in the hands of Mark Rylance (Dunkirk), which leads the cast of The mafia tailor.

It’s not only a great thriller but stands as a metaphor for a type of film that is barely made anymore but in which there is care and extreme care for detail so that, despite the fact that the scissors go out of the pre-established pattern and there is even the failure to execute the garment, a reasonably adequate work ends up being born. to expectations.

VIDEO Trailer for The Mob Tailor, with Mark Rylance

Leonard is a dedicated worker who runs a tailor shop in the heart of Chicago with his assistant Mable, whose aspirations are to forge a destiny beyond this precarious business. Both overcome as best they can the obstacles they find on their way to have a normal life, since in the establishment is the mailbox of the local mafia.

Thus, in addition to dressing the gangsters in the most elegant way possible and satisfying their expectations using his skills acquired on London’s famous Saville Row, Leonard will have to survive a fateful night in which the boss’s son comes in his help with a serious injury after a brawl with another group that wants to dispute their supremacy.

At gunpoint and with the suspicion that a mole has betrayed them within their ranks, the mobsters will force him to get involved in their plans much more than he initially expected, which will lead to an improvised maneuver to get out unscathed.

Graham Moorethe Oscar-winning screenwriter of The Imitation Game (Deciphering Enigma) made his directorial debut in a very notable way with The mafia tailor making several wise decisions: few locations, few characters and a lot of mystery.

As if it were one of Hitchcock’s best thrillers (there is a clear homage to The Noose, although no tricks in terms of creating sequence shots), Moore imprisons his characters inside the tailor’s shop, which stands practically as the only stage of the action. There he confronts the characters with their destiny.

The Mafia Tailor – Image Gallery ( 4 images)

One of the attractions of the film is that manages to surprise you with each script twist, and there are quite a few! Just when it seems that interest is beginning to wane and that the plot is going to be resolved in an anodyne way, new information appears that rethinks the characters and makes us doubt again about what we are seeing and who is who in reality.

Loaded with metaphors about the very job of making movies… and anything else in which talent has to intervene, The mafia tailor shows that there is room for maneuver to create an efficient classic managing resources with ingenuity. Here less is more, but nothing is out of place because the production design is calculated to the millimeter so that everything fits.

The film’s dialogues are sparkling, the performances solvent and Mark Rylance especially looks spectacular. thanks to a paper that is a candy. He extracts all the juice to deliver one of those interpretations that are not forgotten. The staging may be somewhat theatrical, but that does not detract from its impact.

Special mention should be made of the film’s promotional posters, which play precisely with “the instruments” that tailors and gangsters use in their day-to-day lives: scissors and revolvers.

In short, with The mafia tailor We are facing one of those small works of art that slip between the premieres to the cheetah, but that stand out above the average as a very worthy entertainment. The classics never go out of style.