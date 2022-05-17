Criticism of The woman of the time traveler, the adaptation of Steven Moffat for HBO Max

Adapt “The time traveler’s wife”, the novel by audrey niffenegger edited in Spain by Grijalbo, is to get into a garden of the most complicated.

In fact, this HBO Max six-episode miniseries it is not the first. There will be those who remember Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams in the 2009 adaptation directed by Robert Schwentke and whose script was commissioned by Bruce Joel Rubin. In our country it was launched with the title beyond time and it was a somewhat more educated version.

It is not an easy novel to read and much less easy to translate it into images due, above all, to the fact that our perspective constantly changes and not only because it shows the point of view of different characters but because they are in different times, sometimes even in duplicate. So, first of all, there is the complexity of maintaining plot coherence.

In the spirit of being much more faithful to the printed letter and less restrictive in regard to the events narrated, Steven Moffat (Doctor Who, sherlock) has taken charge on this occasion of the libretto with Theo James and Rose Leslie as main leads.

VIDEO Trailer for The Time Traveler’s Wife, the HBO Max series

But… what is it about The time traveler’s wife? It is a science-fiction story that leads us to meet Henry: a man who, from childhood and without warning, begins to develop the ability to travel through time. You never really know what triggers it or where, when or for how long it will materialize again..

This causes him many problems since when he dissipates in the air, his clothes stay where they are, ergo he appears naked at any point in his life. So he meets a very young Clare, who will be his wife over the years and therefore the person who misses him the most every time he disappears.

The Time Traveler’s Wife – Image Gallery I ( 9 images)

But it also gives him the chance to contact his younger self and train him to cope when he has his time displacement episodes. The main thing: get clothes, eat and go unnoticed in that order.

With these wickers, The time traveler’s wife it could be anything: it admits all kinds of tonalities (they could have opted for comedy or drama), but as we said, the objective is to be faithful to the novel, in such a way that determinism and the romantic conception of history is maintainedalthough it differs a lot from other works of the same genre.

HBO Max renews for a season 2 Julia, the successful biographical series with Sarah Lancashire

There are no folds, nor does he hide his intentions: It is a complex love story, very labyrinthine and full of time travel whose “rules” are perfectly exposed from the first episode.

And to put it on its feet, a very talented cast is needed and one that combines well at the chemistry level on screen. One of the winning tricks of The time traveler’s wife It is the casting in which Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire, Theo James as Henry DeTamble, Desmin Borges as Gomez and Natasha Lopez as Charisse stand out.

The Time Traveler’s Wife – Image Gallery II ( 10 images)

In the section that can be improved are the characterizations: after having seen how overwhelmingly realistic aging and rejuvenation techniques are applied in series such as True DetectiveFor example, the performance of the make-up, hair and prosthetics departments in this series looks far from ideal.

If the average spectator manages to abstract himself from this question and not take it lightly, he will be able to enter into a exciting narrative that addresses the different facets of love over a very long period of time: how absence feeds it, crises occur and it becomes something that transcends throughout a life marked by encounters and disagreements.

Obviously, we are not going to reveal any of the turning points of the script, but of course we do invite you to give it the opportunity to surprise you.

For those wondering, the moments of the novel that gave us the creeps remain as they are in the series: Moffat has not pruned anything and some sexual encounters or even the rules that Henry imposes on himself not to go too far with the minor Clare, although they become very disconcerting, are part of the original material and fundamental to understand the evolution of the characters.