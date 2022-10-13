Criticism of “Those who don’t want to see”, documentary about the blindness of Graciela de Luca

Daniel de Santiago has suffered from retinitis pigmentosa since he was a child, which is why he has been losing his vision until he is blind. He lives in Buenos Aires with Natalia Luján with whom he has a son, Tomás. She has suffered from retinopathy of prematurity since childhood and has also been losing her vision. Daniel and Natalia have managed to have a family life, they walk around the city with a cane, and they are dedicated to sports.

Natalia plays goalball, which is a game designed for the blind and which has led her to be part of the national team. Daniel plays soccer for the blind at the Huracán club, although he has a health problem that has kept him away from the fields: he is waiting for a kidney transplant and is on the waiting list. Due to this he must undergo dialysis but, despite that, he will play one more game with his teammates. The emotion and proximity that occurs with the character of Daniel is interesting. Although he and Natalia are the protagonists. Daniel is in charge of getting us into his family and his lifestyles.

Similarly, the documentary is an informative story about the way in which people like Daniel and Natalia integrate into society. The use of cell phone and computer technology, which is designed for those who cannot see screens. Sport is also designed so that they can develop their skills. They are also in charge of telling the view of society that has been changing in front of the blind, and the way in which they have gotten ahead since they met and have an independent life.

The look of the film is attractive, being direct and concrete from close-ups and a witness camera that closely follows the protagonists, causing them, like the other characters of their condition, to show themselves naturally and marked emotion.

Also those who do not want to see (2021) does a job on memory, Daniel’s parents appear in archive material and from there we delve into his relationship with his parents and with his children, in this case Daniel’s relationship with his son, Tomás. At this point, soccer becomes an important element to show Daniel’s dreams and motivations, the figure of the Huracán club soccer stadium is shown towards the end, from a dreamlike style and that he is about to complete his story.

Finally, the emotional ends up being the main thing, and it emerges by showing the fate of the couple, making it clear that the blind have their own lifestyles (with positive elements, as is the case with the development of the senses) and that they also they have difficulties, aspirations and dreams, like any other person present in society.