Criticism of “Top Gun: Maverick”, Tom Cruise and a sequel at full speed

After more than three decades of top gun (1986) from Tony Scott, the sequel directed by Joseph Kosinski finds him in top form as the eternal hero, heartthrob and movie icon who keeps himself alive alone. And he still has the need for speed.

Fighter pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is the perfect reflection of the actor, a living legend constantly seeking to prove his own relevance and earn the adoration of all. The opening sequence sums it all up: Threatened with obsolescence by the popularity and efficiency of inhuman technology, he decides to accomplish a superhuman feat. His superior (Ed Harris) reluctantly congratulates him, reminding him that the day will come when he will not keep up. “Not today” replies Maverick, entertained with the victorious chords of Harold Faltermeyer.

Top Gun: Maverick (2022) is Tom Cruise’s “Not Today”, a block buster designed to illustrate your point in the most entertaining way possible. The effects are mostly practical (done in the sky, not in a garage) and the aerobatics look more impressive than ever, but the biggest draw is seeing the determined star doing what he does best from the bottom of his vanity and vulnerability. The action is just an expression of the character: swaggering, energetic, spectacular.

Maverick returns to the TOPGUN Navy school, where he will train a group of young pilots for a dangerous mission involving ultra-low-altitude flights, surface-to-air missiles and a uranium deposit. Just as James Cameron deconstructs the sinking of the ship in titanica (1997) long before the climax, exactly balancing suspense and anticipation with doses of information, Top Gun: Maverick does the same with what will be the intense outcome of the film.

Among the young pilots is Rooster (Miles Teller), son of the beloved Goose whose death still haunts Maverick. Miles Teller is the perfect casting as the orphan of Anthony Edwards, full of recrimination and insecurity. Jennifer Connelly plays Penny, Maverick’s beautiful romantic interest. Even though it is a character hardly mentioned in the original film, the actors build a tender and nostalgic joint past, sharing good chemistry. Val Kilmer makes a poignant appearance as Iceman, Maverick’s old rival-turned-guardian angel. His scene elevates the film and gives it a crucial emotional dimension.

This belated sequel outperforms the cult original in more ways than one. The aerial scenes are brilliant as ever and have an authenticity renewed by the practical use of technology, but while the sentimentality of the 1986 film feels forced, the 2022 film oozes with emotion and naturalness. Top Gun: Maverick understands and takes advantage of the emotional baggage of his characters and their relationships with each other – he knows that he would be little without them, and nothing without Tom Cruise.