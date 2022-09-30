Criticism of “Until you die”, Megan Fox returns with a simple but captivating thriller

Inside of the thriller there is a particular type known as home invasion: pieces contained in which one or more murderers enter a house and our protagonists have to flee. Despite their advantages at the production level, these films present a series of challenges: the house must be interesting enough to offer several hiding places and solutions, the tension must constantly escalate, and we have to fear for our protagonist. “Until you die” It does not reinvent the formula, but it is a delivery that satisfactorily meets all these requirements, largely thanks to Megan Fox.

Emma (Megan Fox) is probably having the worst day of her life: while she was sleeping, her husband Max (Eoin Macken) handcuffed himself to her and then killed himself. Tied to this corpse in a cabin in the middle of nowhere, things take a turn for the worse for Emma when two assassins (Callan Mulvey and Jack Roth) hired by her now-deceased husband arrive at the house to finish her off.

Jason Carvey’s script takes care of giving Emma clever but believable devices to run away and face her killers, constantly increasing the suspense in this game of cat and mouse. Also, intelligently, establishing the whole situation as Max’s revenge allows us to gradually get to know more about our heroine without stopping the plot or abusing flashbacks. Every element is precisely placed in this sickly intriguing plot to keep Emma (and the viewer) on her toes.

It’s gratifying to see Megan Fox return to a role far removed from the exploitation she was subjected to during her heyday in the mid-2000s. it gives him plenty of room to show off his talents, especially when it comes to conveying desperation, but also correctly shows us the inner complexities of his character in moments of subtlety (particularly the deep unhappiness of his marriage).

SK Dale’s direction does justice to its story and protagonist, keeping you on the edge of your seat without resorting to easy scares and with an effective handling of the mystery: despite taking place in a snow-covered house and surroundings, the space is never boring. and situations don’t feel repetitive.

Although it doesn’t turn the molds of the genre upside down, as “You’re Next” did, and it doesn’t have such a particular distinctiveness as Mike Flanagan’s “Hush”, “Until You Die” does its job for a reason. hour and a half full of surprises and with enough tension to entertain even the most demanding.

“Until You Die” is now available in theaters.