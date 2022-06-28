Criticism of “Watching Jean Seberg” or how the FBI persecutes Kristen Stewart

The story, at times too schematic and classic, which although it seeks to get away from that place avoids taking aesthetic risks, does not cover the life of Jean Seberg but focuses on a short period of his life, more precisely when at the end of the 1990s In the 1960s and early 1970s, she had a love affair with Hakim Jamal, Malcolm X’s cousin, showing herself in favor of the Black Panthers, and as a result of that she began to be investigated by the FBI and publicly defamed.

Benedict Andrews seems to be more concerned with social than artistic issues, both in the real story and in the film itself, and that is why on many occasions the lack of a timeline means that some issues are relativized to a second. unnecessary shot, where in order not to frivolize, they decide to omit facts that place the viewer both in the social problems of the time and in everything concerning Seberg’s artistic and personal life. He references his work in Hollywood without naming him and the temporal ellipses don’t work as they should.

If there is something that stands out in Watched Jean Seberg (Seberg, 2019) is the performance of Kristen Stewart, an actress who, as in the subsequent spencer, builds a character full of nuances and is not limited to a vague imitation. Along with her, there is also a homogeneous cast headed by the recovered Jack O’Connell (Skins, Invincible), Margaret Qualley (Once upon a time…in Hollywood), Anthony Mackie (Captain America: Winter Soldier) and Zazie Beetz (dead pool, joker).

Premiered out of competition at the Venice Film Festival, Watching Jean Seberg, could have delved a little deeper into the life of the legendary actress who died in 1979 at just 41 without betraying the social and taking artistic risks. But the election was different and the result too.