Entertainment

Criticism rains down on Thalía for ABUSING botox; a PHOTO would give her away

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 29 2 minutes read

It is no secret to anyone that the Mexican singer, Thalía, has been the victim of different criticisms for her physical appearance, despite being one of the most beautiful celebrities in the industry.

What is a fact is that the singer has not let the comments affect her, so she continues to share each of her beauty secrets through her social networks.

Source link

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 29 2 minutes read

Related Articles

robbed for the second time in 10 days in the same minimarket and injured the employee

6 mins ago

Foot PSG – PSG: Messi and Neymar fired to keep Mbappé

8 mins ago

7 Facts You Didn’t Know About “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets”

18 mins ago

Ralf Rangnick says more about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button