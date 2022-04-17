Criticism rains down on Thalía for ABUSING botox; a PHOTO would give her away

It is no secret to anyone that the Mexican singer, Thalía, has been the victim of different criticisms for her physical appearance, despite being one of the most beautiful celebrities in the industry.

What is a fact is that the singer has not let the comments affect her, so she continues to share each of her beauty secrets through her social networks.

It is worth mentioning that despite the negative comments, the star continues to be an inspiration for his more than 19 million followers on Instagram, who support each of his decisions.

And it is that the singer has never denied that she has had to resort to some aesthetic treatment to look much better than any teenager, but that has not prevented her haters from criticizing her.

But in recent weeks, the singer has given much to talk about, as some users claim that the interpreter of Mexican origin has begun to abuse botox.

And it is that through his social networks he was seen exercising in the company of his pet, while he was seen with his colorful phosphorescent yellow activewear.

All the fans have criticized the singer. Photo: IG / thalia

Although many applauded the star’s look as she entered the “phospho-phospho” fashion and followed current fashion trends, a small detail was detected by the fans.

Thalía abuses botox

Through her personal Instagram account, the star was surprised to be seen without a drop of makeup while performing her well-known and popular exercise routines.

However, in the image the wife of music entrepreneur Tommy Mottola was surprised to be seen somewhat swollen, which shows that she has begun to abuse botox.

And it is that in the post that already exceeds 100 thousand likes from her followers, the interpreter’s face looks very full and quite inflamed despite the fact that the singer was smiling.

Thalia is compared to Lyn May

What is a fact is that the singer has not said anything about it, since she has been targeted by memes because of the appearance of her face, as they assure that she is already beginning to abuse botox.

“You already got botox, just don’t exaggerate please”; “What happened to the face of my beautiful Thalía?”; “She looks like Lyn May” and “Why does she look so weird?” were some of the Instagram comments.

But as expected, fans have not missed the opportunity to compare the singer with the famous star of Mexican cinema, Lyn May, and the memes have been present.

