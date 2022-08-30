Criticism The House of the Dragon 1×02: testing the Targaryen mirage

We were so impressed by the pilot of La Casa del Dragón (the first review was all praise) that we have been surprised to come across people these days who consider the series a rehash with a flea market Daenerys and a royal council of Squire. Had we perhaps been victims of a mirage? We had so much monkey of Game of Thrones that we had accepted anything? Outfitted in our best Fellini jersey (from 8½of course), Boyero’s glasses and the French faluche of every self-respecting nouvelle vague fan, we have received the second episode of The House of the Dragon with skepticism and arrogance… and it has conquered us just the same.

It is true that it lacks the subtlety of yesteryear. Often the script explains more than it showswith characters like Viserys pointing out the obvious (that Heiress Velaryon’s speech is prepared, for example) and others like Rhaenys blurting out a feminist allegation more typical of the current world than of Poniente. The naming gibberish is less and its conflict simpler and easier to understand, but lacks confidence in the viewer.

It is also true that there are fewer characters, fewer jumps between points of view and more rhythm. It’s normal, because a river novel is no longer being adapted and Fire and Blood is like that, but the “more rhythm” thing reminds us of the final seasons of Game of Thrones, in which that same compliment was used and then what happened happened. Shaking chills. We would have liked Alicent and Viserys to develop more calmly, among other things, but it is what it is.

Not even Daemon has the sadistic intelligence of the bastards who came before him and seems to act by impulses and tantrums. She needs someone to remind her of her duties as an antagonist and the nudge of a mentor (or puppeteer, like Corlys) to explain the opportunities before her eyes. Although his little heart (no matter how small) and the love that he still has for his family (despite everything) perhaps they are the best expressed of the series so far.

We would understand until it was sharpened the white wig with dreadlocks from Aliexpress that Steve Toussaint wears, or the attempt to replicate with Alicent the characteristic blue dress that Daenerys wears, with the same cut, but without the bearing of Emilia Clarke. But with everything, no matter how whiny and picky we get, and even exposing those differences and latent problems As we said before, this second episode of The House of the Dragon continues to lay a wonderful foundation on which to build. because jGame of Thrones also had to develop and enhance its virtues. The most important thing is to keep it. We refer to that magnetism due to which, from the moment the opening with the theme of Game of Thrones (excellent decision that of embracing your sources and not competing where you were going to lose), it becomes impossible to take your eyes off the screen.

The journey proposed by the series is visually impressive and takes advantage of the cruel and captivating magic of Martin’s world. From the Stone Steps, where vampire crabs sailors are eaten alive, to Dragonstone, where Daemon and Rhaenyra are embraced by the mist in the midst of their particular duel, climax of the episode. The reborn hermitage of San Juan de Gaztelugatxe (in Vizcaya and open to visitors) remains as impressive as ever. Not to mention the scenes of septs and bedrooms, or those starring Caraxes and Syrax. I said, like a magnet.

In its beginnings, Game of Thrones made a lot of sexposition (He gave us a Maccabean roll and an explanation of the period while he put on sex scenes to distract us and avoid complaints), but La Casa del Dragón has not even needed to catch us in his political tricks. And now yes, with the cards on the table (Alicent and Viserys against Rhaenyra and Daemon), let the show begin. Let the Dance of Dragons begin. Nothing mirages, the thing can not paint better.