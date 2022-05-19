Criticism ‘The Tailor of the Mafia’ (2022): Honoring the grandfather

Graham MooreOscar winner for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Imitation Gamemakes his debut as a director with The Mafia Tailor. His personal tribute to his grandfather. A movie set in Chicago in 1956 with mobsters and a store as the only setting.

the grandfather of Graham Moore He was a great person, at least that’s what his grandson says. A doctor who treated all kinds of people, among one of the patients was the mobster Jerry Catena. For the director it was fascinating the relationship between a gentle and kind man with a murderer and that idea was forging for years until he hit the key and wrote, together Johnathan McClainthe script for The Tailor of the Mafia.

Mark Rylancewinner of Oscar for The Bridge of Spiesinterpret to leonard, a perfectionist couturier down to the smallest detail. Sensitive, calm and with good taste. Hard-working person, perfectionist and who cares about his own. Her assistant Mable (Zoey Deutch), someone can remember her in her posh role in the second part of zombieland, is treated like a daughter, she wants to leave the neighborhood and see the world. She is fed up with living in a humble neighborhood, she flirts with a capo, the son of the boss, something that she leonard it doesn’t do him much good. The mobsters use the store as a clandestine mailbox, which will bring them problems.

It is in the work of the couturier that the film is most enjoyed, with the delicacy that both actor and director transmit in each cut, measure, chalk mark, closer to a mathematician than a simple tailor. Excuse me, tailors are the ones who sew buttons and hems, to be a dressmaker you have to study and it shows. for something it comes from savile Rowthe cradle of London tailoring. It is a true delight to watch Leonard work. One would enjoy the entire movie just watching him.

Setting the story solely on stage is a risky proposition. It is not easy to avoid falling into theatricality, complicated and Graham Moore does not achieve it. Management is dynamic, employs travelings, shots/reverse shots and does not fall into the sequence shot that is so recurrent today. But nevertheless, can’t help but feel like we’re watching a filmed theater. Why? photography of Dick Pope, quite flat. Far away is the atmosphere of classic film noir. Neither do the secondary actors convince me. They have little physical presence, they don’t look like gangsters from the 50s. They are zero fear. And the staging is closer to the theater, entrances and exits of characters. It even has the typical actor who hides. All that remains is for him to look at the screen and make the gesture of silence to the public.

It is impossible not to remember The rope from Alfred Hitchcock, not only because of the use of a stage, it also has a nod to the film by the master of suspense and detailed shots that are so to the taste of the director. And now that I mention the suspense, something that doesn’t quite work is the intrigue of the film. Without having to be a very clever spectator, one realizes in advance the secrets that it contains. From the first minute the film has the cards marked and it shows, which means that the different turns are not surprising.

It is not going to be a film that will go down in cinema history, nor does it pretend to be. Graham Moore pays the well-deserved tribute to his grandfather in his first film. Surely you would like those movies hitchcock where the murderer knew that he was not going to get away with it or that film noir from the 40s, with Bogart investigating impossible cases. The director has made his personal reward to his loved one who gave him so much in childhood. He will be proud.

