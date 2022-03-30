Criticism: ‘Wecrashed’ (Apple TV +), with Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway

In the world of cool companies, woke upurban, inclusive and galactic, WeWork it was the queen. wecrashedironic title for the Apple series starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, abounds in the exquisite workmanship of other “premium” products of the platform that began its steps with The Morning Show. The result is a satire of the business world after the crisis of 2008, when everything changed so that everything remained the same: in times of the Yupi world, of good ideology, the new corporatism (based on sentimental voids such as that of the protagonist marriage) only changed the money language of the Reagan era for that of inclusivity and love, or as they said at the end of poltergeistthey took the graves but they forgot to move the corpses.

A new breed of entrepreneur embodied perfectly by Jared Leto, a Christic-looking actor perfect for the role of the endearing Israeli singer-songwriter. When the viewer reaches the third chapter of Wecrashed, the series distances itself a bit from the chronicle of the Wall Street show, an aspect in which it is entertaining although highly conventional, to immerse us in the familiar details of the character of Anne Hathaway. And that is where the series piloted (in its first three episodes) by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa (Philip Morris I love you) has really just taken off.

wecrashed It is the chronicle of a company that grew beyond its means and, also, of a dream come true. But if it stands out above other more or less standard and moralizing stories of Wall Street, it is because it goes to the psychological mother of the lamb of the subject (and it does it in a dynamic and entertaining way). What does Adam Neumann, creator of a coworking space that became a global brand worth $47 billion, really sell? What feeling – other than ambition – guides him, what void does he try to fill in himself and society that he really gave the impression that he was buying something from him?

A new level of emotional capitalism, a new bubble of optimism based on nothingness in which money goes from being something real to a kind of imaginary entity to play with, and a series with an acceptable level of jokes at the expense of the page Gwyneth Paltrow’s female website (Rebekah, the role played by Hathaway, was actually a cousin of the actress from Seven). Hathaway, by the way, finds no difficulty in emerging as the best performer of the entire series, even when she is forced to remain in the shadow of her “partner”.

Related





the bitterness of wecrashed it is the disappointment that comes from thinking about what it represents, if it represents something real, that coworking space devised by Adam. A place designed (it is a saying) to feel, meet, fall in love, have fun, work and live. A rather childish attempt to make sense of the world, to transform an environment without having much idea what to do with it. A desperate escape from the pain that is hidden behind the slogans of goodness that abound in the paraphernalia of the new left.

It results from an overwhelming logic that after wecrashed there is Lee Eisenberg, coming from the quarry of the American version of office. Because Wework continues to be another office conceived as a schoolyard, only framed in the real world and not in that of sitcoms. Sometimes, it is a pity that the series does not choose the most grotesque path, that path that Scorsese traveled in The wolf of Wall Streetbut a more balanced between comedy and drama, but it is what it is and Wecrashed strives to develop it well.

The series is best when it delves into the psychology of the characters and why they do what they do, something even they don’t seem to know very well. And, of course, when he resorts to not-so-subtle irony: the concert conceived as an apology for social change ends in a large bottle of alcohol and drugs, or the portrait of the dreamer who fights against the system… although the system is now the one with the common sense, as if from the gloomy reverse of An amazing mind in question, are just some of its points of interest.