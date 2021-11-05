Criticisms of the metaverse – Massimo Mantellini

Imagine the future

When Zuckerberg announces for the next few years a new social project that mixes real and virtual (it is curious to note how this “virtual” term that we have archived for many years as old and out of time is now so suddenly back in vogue) he decides to imagine what it will be like the future of a few billion people. The recent history of technological mutations informs us that it is a complicated bet, even if projected over a short period of time. Will the large investments that Facebook has made in recent years in virtual reality technologies be enough to justify their next wide use by everyone? It is impossible to say: in general, however, the technological choices that shape the future of social environments depend more on people than on industry. The future imagined by the technologist is as always a hypothesis, it is often a wrong hypothesis. The future of all, since we started making it to technology, is more often born inside a small ravine towards which no one is looking at that moment. Today, however, the discussion on the future is in full light and among the usual people.

A company of standards

The Facebook founder explained that, to imagine a tomorrow in balance between digital applications and real life, it will be necessary to agree on a standard. The idea is sacrosanct and, moreover, inevitable: the more one thinks of a broad and inclusive world, the more it will be necessary to agree on a common language that the founding companies of the metaverse will have to accept. After all, the internet network – which Zuckerberg referred to in many interviews as an example to follow – was born and grew up like this: technological standards and free access. Here the weakness of the project is really great: the Internet was born not by corporate consultation, but despite the hegemonic projects of the technology companies of the time. The idea of ​​metaverse imagined by Facebook, Epic and others willing today to invest billions in this “new internet” is terribly similar to the idea of ​​the internet that CompuServe or America Online or even Microsoft itself had in the early 90s; an idea that quickly failed in the face of a very evident contradiction: standards serve people, not companies, they arise from the periphery and not from the center. A hypothetical metaverse, if it ever arises, can hardly be imagined by Facebook, it will not depend on its money, it will not take into account the digital ethics that that or another technology company will be able to produce. Corporate interests and standards often don’t agree with each other.

The technological barrier

There are things that can be done and others that cannot be done. Ideas, even the fascinating and brilliant ones, do not always turn into usable technologies. It is not strange that Zuckerberg these days has often cited “teleportation” among the characteristics of the next immersive environment they are imagining: a magical standard – teleportation – a summary of our epic way of imagining the future. So one of the most concrete projects of the metaverse will be to transport an avatar (a graphically accurate and digital version of us) from one meeting to another, from a concert to a party with friends, from a conference to a virtual store. And it is impossible at this point not to think of Second Life’s ethereal, angelic and low-resolution environments regretting their absurd coarseness. In any case, we will always remain in the same room: what will only increase will be our possibility of appearing elsewhere with a certain degree of verisimilitude. When a few years ago Google abruptly stopped the Google Glass project it did so, very wisely, giving up an idea of ​​absolute domination over technology. Those glasses could not be made, there were no technologies to make them, just as today there are no technologies for teleportation.

The social barrier

The metaverse also collides with a certain idea of ​​social reunion within digital architecture. Each social technology has its own degree of malleability, it is interpreted differently in different corners of the world. It already happens today with social networks, but when these technologies aspire to upset the practices of real life (and no longer just those of our alter ego behind the screen) the idea of ​​the technologist must necessarily be a summary idea. . And the point of view of the American technologist on the social sphere as never before represents a small portion of the world, inadequate to become a model for everyone. Even in neighboring societies, for example the European one, a certain idea of ​​the world within the metaverse as it is told already sounds inadequate. This sentence from Zuckerberg struck me in this regard:

So anywhere you go, you can walk into a Starbucks, you can sit down, you can be drinking your coffee and kind of wave your hands and you can have basically as many monitors as you want

So, after two years of pandemic, does technological thinking imagine integrating real and virtual, allowing me to open an indefinite number of virtual screens while I’m locked in a bar drinking coffee? It is to scenes like this that commentators refer these days criticizing the project and speaking of “dystopia”. If dystopia means underlining the control and totalitarian aspects of the platform, I do not believe that Zuckerberg – although today perhaps the person least suited to deal with it – has such aspirations, if instead dystopia holds in its original meaning of an unpleasant and unwanted place, here is that the thought about Mark’s future, so intimately linked to the nerdy hagiography that concerns him, could hardly be better described: a withdrawn and solitary perspective, which distances the world to build one to its own size, in a distant relationship with escape and the closure in itself of a hikikomori particularly wealthy who suddenly thought of extending it to us.

An escape, then?

The idea of ​​escape from reality, although sanely avoided in the many interviews released and in the keynote a Connect in which the Metaverse project was presented, is in any case very present. If not in the words it is in the images made available, in the renderings of oceans and mountains, of green meadows and hills, in the design interiors in which the characters, very often Zuckerberg himself, move with satisfaction: an iconography of avatars and holograms so hopelessly fake (the optimists will call it “cyber”) that there is really the doubt that such a three-dimensional ambaradan could be fascinating for someone.

If the bet is that of the likelihood, the result could be opposite to that expected: the more the metaverse becomes credible and perfect, the more its depressive tone seems to increase, so much so as to make us regret the gigantic pixels and the improbable flights into the skies of Second Life. . It is as if the escape, undertaken with decision from a sad studio apartment on the outskirts of a big city, then for some reason turns out to be not so relaxing for us.

Gigantic talking penises

The desire to remove all caricatured and fantastic traits in order to offer their customers a new real world, as close as possible to the real one, is evidently very strong; to do so it will be necessary to gloss over the cyberpunk roots of the novel Snow Crash from which Facebook has stolen the name of its new creature (Neal Stephenson, the author of the book, said publicly in these days that no one from Facebook has shown up with him) in which the metaverse is described with these simple words:

“Your avatar can look any way you want it to, up to the limitations of your equipment. If you’re ugly, you can make your avatar beautiful. If you’ve just gotten out of bed, your avatar can still be wearing beautiful clothes and professionally applied makeup. You can look like a gorilla or a dragon or a giant talking penis in the Metaverse. Spend five minutes walking down the Street and you will see all of these. “

You will not find Mark Zuckerberg in the form of a gorilla or dragon, in the politically correct Facebook metaverse, but versions of Mark fencing or exercising on a strange platform suspended in front of a panorama of tropical palm trees and snowy fir trees, both simultaneously present. almost for the most part in the same hyperreal background. Nor will you happen to come across a huge talking penis on the street with which to chat, because the construction of a plausible but economically sustainable world simply does not recommend it.