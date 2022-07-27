criticized for his short private jet flights, he responds

The rapper is in the sights of environmentalists.

Drake is facing a lot of criticism after being accused of using his private jet for a flight lasting only a few minutes. Drizzy then wanted to set the record straight.

Environmental issues are regularly subject to debate and lately, it is certain celebrities who are paying the price (rightly so). Stars such as Floyd Maywether, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Mark Wahlberg or even Drake are in the crosshairs of fervent environmental defenders, concerning the use of their private jets, when sometimes the car or the train could do the trick. If the case has been brought to light by The Guardian on July 21, she also made the rounds on social networks.

The one who announced the return of Young Money therefore found himself in the list shared by The Guardian. Even worse, the rapper is considered the worst emitter of CO2, in particular because of a flight between Toronto and Hamilton of only 18 minutes . Following this, several environmentalists attacked him on Twitter:

“Drake is part of the problem, taking multiple 15-minute flights to Hamilton and next to that the environment is falling apart. Man, take the f***ing train.”

Drake is part of the problem, taking multiple 15 minute flights to Hamilton and back while the environment is collapsing. Dude, take the GO train ffshttps://t.co/XocG7F3YFG — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) July 25, 2022

Another Tweet, was not more tender:

“Canadians are going to complain about climate change and then pay thousands to see Drake’s next concert, pretending he didn’t use his private jet from Hamilton to Toronto.”

For his part, the Canadian artist did not remain silent for long. He who seems to be used to criticism, he spoke on Tuesday July 26 on Instagram, commenting on the post of Real Toronto News’s on the subject. He writes :

“For anyone interested in logistical matters, they were just moving the planes to whatever airport, where they’re keeping them. No one took that flight.”

This has the merit of being clear, but Drake does not seem out of the woods yet.