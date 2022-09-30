Criticized for his support for Bolsonaro, Neymar invokes “democracy”

We’ll call it Neymar-style freedom of expression. Attacked from all sides after publicly showing his support for outgoing far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, a few days before an ultra-polarized election in Brazil, the Brazilian “footballer – geek – geopolitical scientist” defended himself in a tweet published this Friday.

“We talk about democracy and a lot of things, but when someone has a different opinion, they are attacked by these same people who talk about democracy. Go figure,” tweeted the PSG player. Yes, “Ney”, it’s called freedom of expression and it’s neither more nor less than the salt of democracy that you brandish between two parts of counter strike.

Falam em democracia e um montão de coisa, mas quando alguém tem um opinião diferente é atacado pelas próprias pessoas que falam em democracia. Gonna hear 😂🤷🏽‍♂️ — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 30, 2022

In a video posted on TikTok on Thursday, the footballer smiled and mimed a song calling for a vote for Jair Bolsonaro, a candidate for re-election in a ballot whose first round takes place on Sunday. With his eight million subscribers on TikTok and nearly 180 million on Instagram, the 30-year-old footballer is strong support for the outgoing head of state, left behind in the polls by former left-wing president Luiz Inacio Lula. da Silva. Jair Bolsonaro quickly tweeted Neymar’s video, adding as a comment “Thank you, @neymarjr! “.

A former Brazilian international steps up against Neymar

This public support has led to many reactions on social networks and in the Brazilian press. Among the critics is the former Brazilian international Walter Casagrande, who judged in one of his columns for the Brazilian media UOL Esporte that Neymar had “shown all his inconsistency, his alienation, and his lack of social conscience”.

The former Sao Paulo Corinthians striker notes that despite his open support for his teammate Richarlison, who was recently the victim of a racist act at the Parc des Princes, “Neymar supports the candidate with the most prejudices in Brazilian political history, who has already made homophobic, macho and obviously racist remarks”. In response to this column, Neymar replied with a “like” of a tweet mocking Casagrande…