Criticized, Selena Gomez dismisses those who criticize her weight

Selena Gomez is on fire on the canvas! After showing off her new hairstyle and revealing that not being active on social media for the past few years has helped her, she sends a heartfelt arrow to those who constantly comment on her weight.

Being an international star, Selena Gomez has often dealt with complete strangers allowing herself to comment on her weight fluctuation. She had also talked about it extensively with host Raquelle Stevens in 2019.

At the end of last week, she did a series of stories on TikTok to tell his thoughts to those who think they’re reaching for him with their opinion of his looks.

“But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway. ‘You’re too small.’ ‘You’re too big.’ ‘That doesn’t fit.’ Bitch. I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story: Bye.” — Selena Gomez on TikTok stories to bodyshamers pic.twitter.com/2AZGgy2SaV — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) April 11, 2022

“So I’m trying to stay slim, but I went to Jack in the Box and had four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich.” “But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people talk about it anyway: You’re too skinny, you’re too fat, it doesn’t suit you, meh meh meh meh.” “Bitch, I am perfect as I am. Moral of the story? Bye»

Selena couldn’t be clearer with the trolls on the net. She is the star!

