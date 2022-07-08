Criticizes «Crimes of the Future» (2022) by David Cronenberg

Review of “Crimes of the Future” by David Cronenberg, with Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux and Kristen Steward.

Together with his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), a prominent performance artist, publicly displays the new organs he has generated in his body during surgical interventions. Timlin (Kristen Stewart), a researcher for the National Organ Registry, obsessively follows the proceedings. Before, however, we see for the first time a child playing on a coast, with a cruise ship lying in the sea in the background, similar to the one after the Costa Concordia disaster ten years ago. The boy is called by his mother to come home and it quickly becomes clear to the audience that something is seriously wrong with him. And sure enough, the child can eat hard plastic. Meanwhile, the mother has reached the point where she can no longer bear the state of her son after all these years. For her, he has become a monster and so she kills him in his sleep and gives his body to her father. She in turn, maintains contact with Saul Tenser. A public autopsy of the child will turn the future of humanity upside down.

I think that’s the most understandable summary I can make of Crimes of the Future without revealing too much. Kristen Stewart herself (who has recently featured in spencer) stated that he did not understand the script until after his first viewing of the film. But make no mistake, David Cronenberg’s latest effort is one of the director’s most difficult films to access in a long time. The fact that the world premiere was scheduled for Cannes didn’t help understanding either. Even three days later, as much as I love David Cronenberg’s work, I still don’t know how to classify his latest vision of the future in the work of the Canadian enfant terrible. Crimes of the Future It left me thoughtful, and at the same time confused.

Before the releases of the films, the filmmakers or the production studios have made quite a few statements. In the end, however, very few publicity stunts actually turn out as advertised. In the case of Crimes of the Future, the expectations that have been generated are taken completely to the absurd. Because what was promised is not delivered. As a film that was announced a few days before its world premiere with the expectation that the first members of the audience would leave the theater within minutes or that one or two would pass out in the auditorium, Crimes of the Future turns out to be quite harmless. Other than a few cuts or sewn ears, there’s not much going on from a body horror standpoint. So you should lower your expectations in this regard, because Crimes of the Future is not a new Cronenberg film in which the public made a massive exit, as in the screening of Crash at Cannes in 1996 (although with that one I had quite different reasons). A comparison with how disgusting body horror is or with the number of viewers of the respective film that leave the room doesn’t say much about the final product, anyway.

So what is really at the core of David Cronenberg’s new vision, which he’s been working on for years (he supposedly wrote the script twenty years ago)? And why has this utopia or dystopia -Cronenberg cannot decide between the two- been unsatisfactory for my taste?

This horror drama starring Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart and Léa Seydoux is unfortunately not an entirely impressive vision of the future, because the Canadian director does not offer us a horror film to experience and feel, displaying its power with images vivid and memorable and a clear direction, having the best masterful example in The fly (1986). This is so even though Crimes of the Future It starts out initially as a prototypical Cronenberg: the characteristic opening credits sequence, supported by the mysterious melodies of Howard Shore, makes us expect another stroke of genius from the old master. But then we are mostly presented with an intellectual exchange of ideas by the renowned cast, who present a number of theses similar to that of David Cronenberg’s only completely unsuccessful film to date. a dark desire (2011) also raises questions about questions, all of which are insufficiently addressed or not addressed at all.

These questions accompany David Cronenberg’s revolutionary film of the future, videodrome (1983) and would also have been a suitable catchphrase for Crimes of the Future. Cronenberg has his characters mainly make theses about what the future of humanity might look like with a view to the physical. A subject that David Cronenberg is known to have always cared about intensely. This time he looks into a future in which the human exterior and hitherto common forms of physical satisfaction seem to have completely lost their appeal. It is the moment of the body and the internal organs. The new fashionable form of penetration is surgical intervention in the body.

This deconstruction and reconstruction of the physical is an incredibly exciting subject. But instead of spending time only on this topic, there are other hypotheses about what the future may hold for humanity. And, somehow, the confrontation with the authorities is supposed to find its place in the film, which doesn’t last even two hours; Crimes of the Future it’s really full of interesting thrusts and worth watching for that alone, but unfortunately Cronenberg doesn’t focus on a central thesis. And it is precisely this fanatical examination of an idea that has distinguished all of the director’s outstanding works to date. For example, the first and unforgettable collaboration between Viggo Mortensen and David Cronenberg from 2005, an outstanding drama about violence as a virus of society, we are talking, of course, about A history of violence, which was also screened in competition at Cannes at the time. The collaboration between the two artists had a similar resonance two years later in the form of a gangster drama. eastern promiseswhich even earned Viggo Mortensen an Oscar nomination for Best Leading Actor.

This makes it more unfortunate than with Crimes of the Future we are presented with a most indecisive work, which in the end does not have much to say and has not moved me, despite some humorous scenes, even the few most extreme scenes are not painful, since I did not find any means of identification with the characters to the end.

Although David Cronenberg comes from an unexpectedly kind side, Crimes of the Future In the end, it is nothing more than a discreetly observable film full of ideas to reflect on what could become of humanity with the advancement of technological possibilities. This may be enough for some, but as a die-hard Cronenberg fan, I was pretty disappointed with the whole thing.

I like this: I like it Charging…

Related