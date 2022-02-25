CRITICS. A tall Cyrano, a demon-possessed Dave Grohl and more movie premieres

There is little more than a month to go until the Oscar ceremony takes place, which still allows exhibitors to present some of the titles that are already nominated to large audiences. This week we will have one of them on the billboard, as well as other proposals of interest that you can discover in the following lines.

CYRANO

Director: Joe Wright

Cast: Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Genre: Musical / Romance / Drama

Anyone with any knowledge of popular culture knows something of the story of Cyrano, the brave and intellectual man whose prominent nose was an obstacle (more psychological than physical) to the development of the romance he longed to achieve with the beautiful Roxanne.

The character has even had a presence in Latin culture, thanks above all to the interpretation of José Ferrer in the 1950 film version that gave the Puerto Rican actor the Oscar; and, more recently (in 2007), a Venezuelan and contemporary adaptation (called “Cyrano Fernández”) was launched, starring Édgar Ramírez.

In that sense, and on the strict plane of originality, there would seem to be little that the new “Cyrano” by British director Joe Wright (“Atonement”, “Darkest Hour”) can offer, which broadly maintains the premise and the time period of the original work of Edmond Rostand. But the present film is based on a recent musical (it premiered in 2018) that sought to move away from the type of actor that has been entrusted with the role over time, for which it placed Peter Dinklage in the main role (” Game of Thrones”), whose small stature contrasts with the immensity of his talent, and who repeats the dish in the installment that will be seen in theaters starting tonight.

In his hands, the celebrated soldier and romantic par excellence takes on a new life that fully engages the performer both physically and expressively; and although the same actor is not exactly a great singer (he is doing much better on that side than his amorous counterpart, awarded to the charming Haley Bennett), his charisma and the intensity of his ‘performance’ are enough to dazzle, as it’s also the lavish production design and careful costuming that has earned this film its only Oscar nomination, when Dinklage at least deserved more consideration.

STUDIO 666

Director: BJ McDonnell

Cast: Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Pat Smear

Genre: Comedy / Horror / Supernatural

There was a moment, several years ago, when I felt that Dave Grohl was in the soup. A presence at every Los Angeles rock festival and every TV show that needed a small distortion guitar act, the Foo Fighters frontman seemed too involved with big business not to arouse mistrust in the music community. that arose

But the guy has never disliked me, and to deny his contributions to a genre that is not exactly at its best would be absolutely petty. In that sense, the appreciation that is given to “Studio 666” (the film that opens this weekend widely in American theaters) will depend on what one thinks of the former Nirvana drummer, since the project itself can be seen as an additional act of vanity on his part.

And it is that we are facing a horror comedy where, of course, he is the protagonist, playing a version of himself who, in order to record his next album in a different environment than usual, moves with the other members of Foo Fighters to a mansion in Encino, California that bears a strange curse. Once there, things quickly start to spiral out of control, with Grohl becoming more and more obsessed with creating the perfect heavy metal song and an endless series of brutal murders that are filmed in B-series fashion. that is, with few (or no) attempts at realism.

If you locate yourself in its coordinates, the production (which shamelessly appeals to situations seen in authentic classics such as “Evil Dead” and “The Shining”, but adding forceful musical moments and various ‘cameos’ that fans will enjoy) is extremely entertaining, although the premise of its argument -excessively simple- extends well beyond what is recommended and the whole thing does not end up being scary or producing too many laughs.

SERVANTS

Director: Ivan Ostrochovsky

Cast: Samuel Skyva, Vlad Ivanov, Samuel Polakovic

Genre: Drama / Historical

The most artistic and daring proposal of the week comes from the hand of “Servants” (available from this Friday in the Virtual Cinema modality, in Video On Demand and in Digital format) a forceful European film that, despite its brevity ( it lasts about 80 minutes), it leaves a strong impression due to the mastery with which it is made and the way in which it presents a theme that has not been exhaustively treated on the big screen.

Specifically, the impressive black and white film takes us to Czechoslovakia in 1980, which was under the control of a supposedly communist government and dependent on the Soviet Union. Once there, he introduces us to a Catholic seminary for the training of aspiring priests whose leaders, always faced with possible closure, are forced to allow the intervention of police officers obsessed with the strictest maintenance of the rules.

Distinguished by the implementation of a visual composition of enormous creativity and the presence of a sinister aesthetic that perfectly conveys the sense of oppression in which the characters find themselves – starting with the young students Juraj (Samuel Skyva) and Michal (Samuel Polakovič), who must choose between the comfort of blind obedience and the danger of challenging power-, the film becomes a visceral experience that, additionally, brings us closer in an original way to a phenomenon about which we know little and about which we should know more, in view of what is happening right now in that region.