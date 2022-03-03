CRITICS. A very dark Batman, a highly versatile Colin Farrell and more movie premieres

This is a particularly special week for fans of one of the most iconic figures in the world of comics. But the billboard of rooms and platforms also offers additional proposals of interest that we review below.

BATMAN

Director: Matt Reeves

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano

Genre: Action / Police

How many times can you tell the same story without getting fed up? Apparently, the big studios think there are no limits, and the truth is that audiences around the world continue to swallow the story. Which is not to say that endless successive reincarnations (call them ‘reboots’ if you like) are necessarily disastrous or unpleasant, as our friends Scorsese and Coppola seem to believe.

If Marvel chose for some years to offer us a Spider-Man more youthful and light than the one of the past while making the characters around him adopt modern sensibilities, DC (through Warner Studios) now decides to give the answer by taking the path opposite with “The Batman”, a film that does not leave aside the references to current issues such as ‘white privilege’ and even the actions of QAnon, but that at the same time maximizes the dark tendencies of the famous ‘vigilante’, to the point of turning his alter ego Bruce Wayne into a permanently depressed ‘dark’ guy whose contrast with the impeccable seducer we’ve always seen couldn’t be more evident.

It is a moderately risky strategy that, despite the sinister air of the entire production, gives a new life to the saga, with the assistance of a performance by Robert Pattinson (star of the “Twilight” series, yes, but also of…) more than decorous, a Catwoman ‘before being Catwoman’ that could not be better (Zoë Kravitz’s performance is brilliant), a reconstruction of Gotham City that dazzles visually and a staging in a ‘noir’ key – It is also full of references to police classics and the American ‘thriller’ of the ’70s – which owes everything to the director and co-writer Matt Reeves, who had already proven that he was capable of making first-class horror and science fiction titles. level.

In these conditions, “The Batman” is an essential viewing for any follower of the Bat Man who not only knows -or likes- the inoffensive television version of the ’60s; and although we are not completely convinced by the representation made of The Riddler (Paul Diano), unlike what happens with that of The Penguin (entrusted to an unrecognizable Colin Farrell), we must admit that the incarnations of these villains – forceful and without frills – are absolutely consistent with the hyperrealistic intentions of Reeves, who, despite the PG-13 rating, introduces moments from horror films into his story and manages to generate a sense of disturbance that is not completely diluted when he incurs inevitably in that kind of concessions so typical of great Hollywood.

AFTER YANG

Director: Kogonada

Cast: Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Justin H. Min

Genre: Science Fiction / Drama

Luckily for him, Colin Farrell has not only appeared in a little movie called “The Batman” since this weekend, but also stars in “After Yang”, an ‘indie’ proposal that, despite having a particularly limited release from this Thursday in theaters (in our area, it will be screened only at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in LA, although it is released simultaneously on Showtime), it deserves to be seen by all fans of ‘hard’ science fiction for the simple fact of being one of the best installments of this branch in a long time.

Completely devoid of the prosthetics that led him to characterize The Penguin, Farrell, who is an excellent actor, puts himself in the shoes of Jake, a family man from the future who has to deal with the sudden and unexpected ‘disconnection’ of Yang (Justin H. Min), the (sorry, techno sapiens) Asian-looking robot that he and his wife Kyra (Jodie Turner-Smith) acquired years ago to be the mentor/partner/babysitter for their adopted daughter Mika ( Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja), who is of Chinese origin.

Despite the fact that he avoids portraying the streets (a challenge that is usually complicated and above all costly for those who present stories of this kind), the director and screenwriter Kogonada (of South Korean origin) manages to make the reality he poses completely believable and visually fascinating. , changing the aspect ratio of the screen according to the circumstances it presents, creatively approaching the phenomenon of Artificial Intelligence and, above all, imprinting a profound sense of humanity on a film that advocates in a definitively original way the need to seek lasting connections with those who seem completely different from us.

LUCY AND DESI

Director: Amy Poehler

Genre: Documentary

By what would seem to be a coincidence, the story of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz is being generously attended to on both the big and small screens, as, less than three months after the theatrical release of “Being the Ricardos” -the ‘biopic’ with Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem that has received three Oscar nominations-, makes its appearance “Luci and Desi”, a documentary about the same couple that premieres this Friday on Amazon Prime Video (by the way, Amazon produced the film just quoted, so it may all really be intentional).

Directed by popular comedienne Amy Poehler, who chooses to stay off-camera, the work is an expertly crafted blend of scenes from the illustrious “I Love Lucy” series, behind-the-scenes footage, home footage, and interviews. both original with those involved and current with relatives and celebrities linked to the protagonists.

The clearest impression left by the film is the verification of the real love that existed between Ball and Arnaz, who undoubtedly made history by becoming the first intercultural and racial couple on television and breaking all ratings with their funny occurrences, which despite looking spontaneous were meticulously rehearsed. And although the hard moments are not left aside (such as Arnaz’s accidental departure from his country of origin after the arrival of the Castro revolution, or the references to the dissipated life he had after gaining fame), he avoids -such and as happened in “Being the Ricardos” – any mention of the role of the same artist in the liberation of the prisoners of the Bay of Pigs, product of the frustrated US invasion of Cuba.