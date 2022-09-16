CRITICS. Ana de Armas as Marilyn, Mia Goth terrifies us again and more premieres on platforms and theaters

This week, the premieres of interest that we offer you are divided evenly between the proposals that are presented directly in theaters and those that are launched directly on payment platforms. As expected in view of the imminent arrival of Halloween, there is no shortage of horror installments, but comedy and a high-flying biographical film are not absent either.

BLONDE

Director: Andrew Dominic

Cast: Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale

Genre: Drama / Biography

Having a Latin American actress of unquestionable talent (and, of course, a dazzling beauty) as the protagonist of a great Hollywood film about the life of an Anglo-Saxon character as iconic as Marilyn Monroe is more than enough reason to see “Blonde”, the ambitious ‘biopic’ that opens this Friday in limited theaters and will be available on Netflix on September 28.

Luckily, it is not the only reason, because, in addition to the exceptional skills exhibited by the Cuban woman who had outstanding performances in films such as “Blade Runner 2049” and “Knives Out”, the marathon film written and directed by Andrew Dominik (“Killing Them Softly”) manages to cover many aspects of Norma Rae’s life – which, of course, was Marilyn’s real name – without feeling like a conventional account of the events, thanks to the use of a narrative treatment that it is constantly combined with the mise-en-scène to adopt a subjective perspective intended to deeply connect the viewer with the experiences of the represented star.

The problem here is that, in its vocation to show the undoubtedly tragic aspect of Rae’s life -which is frequently separated from the “character” of Marilyn, thus marking a fascinating duality- and in its laudable efforts to connect the abuses suffered for its protagonist with current issues linked to #MeToo, Dominik offers us a job that almost constantly leans towards misfortune, thus achieving that the 166-minute duration of his feature film is not exactly joyful.

The same director is concerned with revalidating the image of an artist that many saw simply as a dumb blonde, but who was not exactly satisfied with the roles of sex symbol that the industry gave her and who had clear intellectual interests; however, Rae/Monroe’s parallel penchant for simultaneously satisfying the desires and expectations of the multiple men around her is explained by resorting to an Electra Complex that is ultimately simplistic and repetitive.

In any case, both De Armas’s performance -worthy of at least an Oscar nomination- and the eye-catching visual resources used -there are ratio changes and transitions between color and black and white, to which are added scenes high-flying erotica that have been responsible for the film’s unusual NC-17 rating – make it hard to take your eyes off the screen.

PEARL

Director: Ti West

Cast: Mia Goth, David Corensweet, Tandi Wright

Genre: Horror

“Pearl”, which opens tonight in theaters across the country, is a prequel to “X”, a film that, if you haven’t already done so, you should see right away if you consider yourself a true horror fan -it’s I mean, if you go beyond “The Conjuring”-, because it is one of the best works of the genre in recent times. Anyway, Ti West (director and co-writer of both) has made this new installment -equally brilliant- can be appreciated perfectly without having seen the other.

The character that gives name to “Pearl” is the villain of “X”, but shown during her youth, which makes this an origin story, set in 1918, about a woman with serious mental disorders who lives next door. of her parents on a Texas farm (although the filming took place in New Zealand) and that, in addition to having her husband at war, she is deeply dissatisfied with the restricted life she has been given.

The film feels even better than it already is when you know that it was made immediately after the shooting of “X”, and that West (“The House of the Devil”) initially considered it simply a complement to the other, when it comes to of an impeccably filmed work, with an intentionally classic staging, a first-rate orchestrated soundtrack and, above all, a memorable performance by Mia Goth, who played two characters in “X” and who, in this case, amuses and horrifies us at the same time with a role that will not be easily forgotten.

Clerks III

Director: Kevin Smith

Cast: Brian O’Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Trevor Fehrman

Comedy genre

I’m not sure that I followed a brilliant idea to rewatch the two inaugural films in this saga -the first from 1994, the second from 2006- just before seeing “Clerks III”, which is currently in select theaters and from limited way, only until September 18.

And not only because doing so exposed me to a descending order of quality, but because facing the same actors in the current era – who did not look so different between the first and second installments, and who are practically from my generation – made me account of the effects produced by the inexorable passage of time, which was definitely accentuated by the character of a film that, in search of justifying its existence and presenting a novel twist, quickly leads to a tragic tone that contradicts the healthy lightness of the franchise.

Anyway, if you are a fan of the series, you will not want to miss this final episode -because it is- and you will enjoy both the return of that sometimes absurd, sometimes vulgar humor of its characters and the undeniable ‘service to the fan’ provided by its director, screenwriter, producer and editor Kevin Smith by inviting many of the supporting actors from the first two films to play their original characters again, under the guise of an autobiographical film being filmed by Randal (Jeff Anderson). If you don’t know who Randal is, this movie is not for you, because “Clerks III” is definitely made for insiders.

GOODNIGHT MOMMY

Director: Matt Sobel

Cast: Naomi Watts, Cameron Crovetti, Nicholas Crovetti

Genre: Horror

If I hadn’t seen the original version, which is Austrian and premiered in 2014, I would be much more excited than I am about “Goodnight Mommy”, an American remake that is not without its virtues – starting with a great performance. of Naomi Watts in the title role – but that makes several mistakes of an unforgivable nature for fans of the great European film, mostly aimed at softening the proposal and introducing unnecessary digital effects.

Be that as it may, the adaptation, which launches exclusively this Friday on the Prime Video platform, is not only decent enough to become a reasonable seasonal option that can be appreciated without leaving home, but also maintains to a certain extent the deeply disturbing spirit of the work cited above, where, as here, we are presented with a pair of small twins facing off -sometimes literally- with a woman who is supposed to be their mother, but whose face is now bandaged and that she begins to act alarmingly shortly after the children come to visit her after a long period of separation.

The boys, also played in an outstanding way by Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, gradually get involved in a sinister game that, as we have hinted, does not even remotely reach the extremes of the story presented eight years ago, but not for that reason. stop generating suspense and, eventually, fear, as long as you are in the right mood and try to erase from your mind the memory of “the other” tape, if you have seen it.