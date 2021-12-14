Critics’ Choice 2022, the nominees

Nominations for the 27th Critics’ Choice Awards have been revealed. The awards ceremony will take place on December 9, 2022, simultaneously with that of the Golden Globes.

Belfast And West Side Story lead with 11 nominations, followed by Dunes And The power of the dog to 10. 8 hints for Licorice Pizza And The fair of illusions, 6 for King Richard And Don’t Look Up.

It was the hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino is nominated as best foreign film.

Cinema

Best Film

Belfast

TAIL

Don’t Look Up

Dunes

The fair of illusions

King Richard – A winning family

Licorice Pizza

The power of the dog

tick, tick… Boom!

West Side Story

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The power of the dog

Guillermo del Toro – The fair of illusions

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dunes

Best Actor in a Drama Film

Nicolas Cage – Pig

Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… Boom!

Will Smith – King Richard – A winning family

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Drama Film

Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes

Olivia Colman – The dark daughter

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Supporting Actor

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Jared Leto – House of Gucci

Troy Kotsur – TAIL

JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The power of the dog

Best Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Ann Dowd – Mass

Kirsen Dunst – The power of the dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard – A winning family

Rita Moreno – West Side Story

Best young performer

Jude Hill – Belfast

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones – TAIL

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

Saniyya Sidney – King Richard

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Best Choral Cast

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

The Harder They Fall

Licorice Pizza

The power of the dog

West Side Story

Best Original Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Zach Baylin – King Richard – A winning family

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Adam McKay, David Sirota – Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Best Non-Original Screenplay

Jane Campion – The power of the dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The dark daughter

Siân Heder – TAIL

Tony Kushner – West Side Story

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – Dunes

Best Photography

Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Greig Fraser – Dunes

Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story

Dan Laustsen – The fair of illusions

Ari Wegner – The power of the dog

Haris Zambarloukos – Belfast

Best editing

Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – West Side Story

Úna Ni Dhonghaile – Belfast

Andy Jurgensen – Licorice Pizza

Peter Sciberras – The power of the dog

Joe Walker – Dunes

Best scenography

Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards – Belfast

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – The fair of illusions

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – The French Dispatch

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – West Side Story

Patrice Vermotte, Richard Roberts, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dunes

Best Costumes

Jenny Beavan – Cruella

Luis Siqueira – The fair of illusions

Paul Tazewell – West Side Story

Jacqueline West – Dunes

Janty Yates – House of Gucci

Best makeup

Cruella

Dunes

The fair of illusions

House of Gucci

Tammy Faye’s eyes

Best special effects

Dunes

The fair of illusions

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

Best soundtrack

Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up

Jonny Greenwood – The power of the dog

Jonny Greenwood – Spencer

Nathan Johnson – The fair of illusions

Hans Zimmer – Dunes

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” – King Richard – A winning family

“Colombia, Mi Encanto” – Encanto

“Guns Go Bang” – The Harder They Fall

“Just Look Up” – Don’t Look Up

“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die

Best Comedy

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Don’t Look Up

Free Guy

The French Dispatch

Licorice Pizza

Best Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells against the machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Non-English Language Film

Drive my Car

It was the hand of God

Flee

A Hero

The worst person in the world

Television

Best Drama Series

Evil

For All Mankind

The Good Fight

Poses

Squid Game

Succession

This Is Us

Yellowjackets

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Mike Colter – Evil

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Billy Porter – Poses

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Chiara Aurelia – Cruel Summer

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Katja Herbers – Evil

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

MJ Rodriguez – Poses

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Justin Hartley – This Is Us

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

Mandy Patinkin – The Good Fight

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Lahti – Evil

Andrea Martin – Evil

Audra McDonald – The Good Fight

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession

Sarah Snook – Succession

Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us

Best Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

Insecure

Only Murders in the Building

The Other Two

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning – The Great

Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Sandra Oh – The Chair

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts

Ray Romano – Made for Love

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Kristin Chenoweth – Schmigadoon!

Molly Shannon – The Other Two

Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live

Josie Totah – Saved By the Bell

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Best Miniseries

Dopesick

Dr. Death

It’s a Sin

Maid

Mare of Easttown

Midnight Mass

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Best TV Movie

Come From Away

List of a Lifetime

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Oslo

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Best Actor in a Miniseries or a TV Movie

Olly Alexander – It’s a Sin

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

William Jackson Harper – Love Life

Joshua Jackson – Dr. Death

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass

Best Actress in a Miniseries or a TV Movie

Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a TV Movie

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus

Zach Gilford – Midnight Mass

William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad

Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown

Christian Slater – Dr. Death

Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha

Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a TV Movie

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

Melissa McCarthy – Nine Perfect Strangers

Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown

Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown

Best Foreign Series

Acapulco

Call My Agent!

Lupine

Money Heist

Narcos: Mexico

Squid Game

Best Animated Series

Big Mouth

Bluey

Bob’s Burgers

The Great North

Q-Force

What If…?

Best Talk Show

The Amber Ruffin Show

Desus & Mero

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Best Comedy Special

Bo Burnham: Inside

Good Timing with Jo Firestone

James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999

Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American

Trixie Mattel: One Night Only