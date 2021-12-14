Critics’ Choice 2022, the nominees
Nominations for the 27th Critics’ Choice Awards have been revealed. The awards ceremony will take place on December 9, 2022, simultaneously with that of the Golden Globes.
Belfast And West Side Story lead with 11 nominations, followed by Dunes And The power of the dog to 10. 8 hints for Licorice Pizza And The fair of illusions, 6 for King Richard And Don’t Look Up.
It was the hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino is nominated as best foreign film.
Cinema
Best Film
Belfast
TAIL
Don’t Look Up
Dunes
The fair of illusions
King Richard – A winning family
Licorice Pizza
The power of the dog
tick, tick… Boom!
West Side Story
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The power of the dog
Guillermo del Toro – The fair of illusions
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dunes
Best Actor in a Drama Film
Nicolas Cage – Pig
Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… Boom!
Will Smith – King Richard – A winning family
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Drama Film
Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes
Olivia Colman – The dark daughter
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best Supporting Actor
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Jared Leto – House of Gucci
Troy Kotsur – TAIL
JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The power of the dog
Best Supporting Actress
Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Ann Dowd – Mass
Kirsen Dunst – The power of the dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard – A winning family
Rita Moreno – West Side Story
Best young performer
Jude Hill – Belfast
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones – TAIL
Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
Saniyya Sidney – King Richard
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
Best Choral Cast
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
The Harder They Fall
Licorice Pizza
The power of the dog
West Side Story
Best Original Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Zach Baylin – King Richard – A winning family
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Adam McKay, David Sirota – Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
Best Non-Original Screenplay
Jane Campion – The power of the dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The dark daughter
Siân Heder – TAIL
Tony Kushner – West Side Story
Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – Dunes
Best Photography
Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Greig Fraser – Dunes
Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story
Dan Laustsen – The fair of illusions
Ari Wegner – The power of the dog
Haris Zambarloukos – Belfast
Best editing
Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – West Side Story
Úna Ni Dhonghaile – Belfast
Andy Jurgensen – Licorice Pizza
Peter Sciberras – The power of the dog
Joe Walker – Dunes
Best scenography
Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards – Belfast
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – The fair of illusions
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – The French Dispatch
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – West Side Story
Patrice Vermotte, Richard Roberts, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dunes
Best Costumes
Jenny Beavan – Cruella
Luis Siqueira – The fair of illusions
Paul Tazewell – West Side Story
Jacqueline West – Dunes
Janty Yates – House of Gucci
Best makeup
Cruella
Dunes
The fair of illusions
House of Gucci
Tammy Faye’s eyes
Best special effects
Dunes
The fair of illusions
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings
Best soundtrack
Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up
Jonny Greenwood – The power of the dog
Jonny Greenwood – Spencer
Nathan Johnson – The fair of illusions
Hans Zimmer – Dunes
Best Original Song
“Be Alive” – King Richard – A winning family
“Colombia, Mi Encanto” – Encanto
“Guns Go Bang” – The Harder They Fall
“Just Look Up” – Don’t Look Up
“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die
Best Comedy
Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Don’t Look Up
Free Guy
The French Dispatch
Licorice Pizza
Best Animated Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells against the machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Non-English Language Film
Drive my Car
It was the hand of God
Flee
A Hero
The worst person in the world
Television
Best Drama Series
Evil
For All Mankind
The Good Fight
Poses
Squid Game
Succession
This Is Us
Yellowjackets
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Mike Colter – Evil
Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
Billy Porter – Poses
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
Chiara Aurelia – Cruel Summer
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Katja Herbers – Evil
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
MJ Rodriguez – Poses
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun – Succession
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Justin Hartley – This Is Us
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
Mandy Patinkin – The Good Fight
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Christine Lahti – Evil
Andrea Martin – Evil
Audra McDonald – The Good Fight
J. Smith-Cameron – Succession
Sarah Snook – Succession
Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us
Best Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks
Insecure
Only Murders in the Building
The Other Two
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning – The Great
Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Sandra Oh – The Chair
Issa Rae – Insecure
Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows
Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts
Ray Romano – Made for Love
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Kristin Chenoweth – Schmigadoon!
Molly Shannon – The Other Two
Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live
Josie Totah – Saved By the Bell
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Best Miniseries
Dopesick
Dr. Death
It’s a Sin
Maid
Mare of Easttown
Midnight Mass
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Best TV Movie
Come From Away
List of a Lifetime
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Oslo
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas
Best Actor in a Miniseries or a TV Movie
Olly Alexander – It’s a Sin
Paul Bettany – WandaVision
William Jackson Harper – Love Life
Joshua Jackson – Dr. Death
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass
Best Actress in a Miniseries or a TV Movie
Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Margaret Qualley – Maid
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown
Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a TV Movie
Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus
Zach Gilford – Midnight Mass
William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad
Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown
Christian Slater – Dr. Death
Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha
Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a TV Movie
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
Melissa McCarthy – Nine Perfect Strangers
Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown
Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown
Best Foreign Series
Acapulco
Call My Agent!
Lupine
Money Heist
Narcos: Mexico
Squid Game
Best Animated Series
Big Mouth
Bluey
Bob’s Burgers
The Great North
Q-Force
What If…?
Best Talk Show
The Amber Ruffin Show
Desus & Mero
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Best Comedy Special
Bo Burnham: Inside
Good Timing with Jo Firestone
James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999
Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
Trixie Mattel: One Night Only