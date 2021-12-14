Critics Choice Awards 2021: West Side Story and Belfast in the lead with 11 nominations

West Side Story and Belfast lead the nominations for the 2021 Film Critics Choice Awards with 11 nominations to follow Dune and The Power of the Dog at 10.

A still shot of Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast

West Side Story by Steven Spielberg e Belfast by Kenneth Branagh lead the list of nominations Critics Choice Awards 2021 with 11 nominations each. To follow, Dune and the power of the dog, 10 strong candidates each. All four titles are nominated for Best Picture along with Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza and The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley, eight nominations, A Winning Family – King Richard and Don’t Look Up with six nominations, CODA with four and Tick, tick … BOOM! with two including Best Actor for star Andrew Garfield.

Here is the list of all nominees for the 2021 Critics Choice Awards:

BEST FILM

Belfast

TAIL

Don’t Look Up

Dunes

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick … Boom!

West Side Story

BEST ACTOR

Nicolas Cage – Pig

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick … Boom!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughte

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – TAIL

Jared Leto – House of Gucci

JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Ann Dowd – Mass

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Rita Moreno – West Side Story

BEST EMERGING ACTOR / ACTRESS

Jude Hill – Belfast

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones – CODA

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

Saniyya Sidney – King Richard

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

BEST ENSEMBLE

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

The Harder They Fall

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dunes

BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Zach Baylin – King Richard

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Adam McKay, David Sirota – Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

BEST NON ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Siân Heder – TAIL

Tony Kushner – West Side Story

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – Dune

BEST PHOTOGRAPHY

Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Greig Fraser – Dune

Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story

Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley

Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog

Haris Zambarloukos – Belfast

BEST SCENOGRAPHY

Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards – Belfast

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Nightmare Alley

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – The French Dispatch

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – West Side Story

Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune

BETTER ASSEMBLY

Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – West Side Story

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Belfast

Andy Jurgensen – Licorice Pizza

Peter Sciberras – The Power of the Dog

Joe Walker – Dune

BEST COSTUMES

Jenny Beavan – Cruella

Luis Sequeira – Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell – West Side Story

Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan – Dune

Janty Yates – House of Gucci

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Cruella

Dunes

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Nightmare Alley

BEST SONG

Be Alive – King Richard

Dos Oruguitas – Encanto

Guns Go Bang – The Harder They Fall

Just Look Up – Don’t Look Up

No Time to Die – No Time to Die

BEST SOUNDTRACK

Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up

Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

Jonny Greenwood – Spencer

Nathan Johnson – Nightmare Alley

Hans Zimmer – Dune

In addition to Andrew Garfield, the list of Best Actor nominees includes Nicolas Cage for Pig, Benedict Cumberbatch for Dog Power, Peter Dinklage for Cyrano, Will Smith for King Richard and Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth. As the lead actress we find Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Olivia Colman in The Dark Daughter, Lady Gaga in House of Gucci, Alana Haim in Licorice Pizza, Nicole Kidman in Being the Ricardos and Kristen Stewart in Spencer.

The nominees for best director are Branagh, Spielberg, Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza, Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog, Guillermo del Toro for Nightmare Alley and Denis Villeneuve for Dune.

Critics Choice Awards nominations handpicked by over 500 members have often proved to be a foretaste of what’s to come at the Oscars. the winners will be announced at a ceremony hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer on January 9th.