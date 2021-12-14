Critics Choice Awards 2021: West Side Story and Belfast in the lead with 11 nominations
West Side Story and Belfast lead the nominations for the 2021 Film Critics Choice Awards with 11 nominations to follow Dune and The Power of the Dog at 10.
West Side Story by Steven Spielberg e Belfast by Kenneth Branagh lead the list of nominations Critics Choice Awards 2021 with 11 nominations each. To follow, Dune and the power of the dog, 10 strong candidates each. All four titles are nominated for Best Picture along with Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza and The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley, eight nominations, A Winning Family – King Richard and Don’t Look Up with six nominations, CODA with four and Tick, tick … BOOM! with two including Best Actor for star Andrew Garfield.
Here is the list of all nominees for the 2021 Critics Choice Awards:
BEST FILM
- Belfast
- TAIL
- Don’t Look Up
- Dunes
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- tick, tick … Boom!
- West Side Story
BEST ACTOR
- Nicolas Cage – Pig
- Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
- Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield – tick, tick … Boom!
- Will Smith – King Richard
- Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
BEST ACTRESS
- Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughte
- Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
- Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
- Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart – Spencer
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Jamie Dornan – Belfast
- Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
- Troy Kotsur – TAIL
- Jared Leto – House of Gucci
- JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
- Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
- Ann Dowd – Mass
- Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
- Rita Moreno – West Side Story
BEST EMERGING ACTOR / ACTRESS
- Jude Hill – Belfast
- Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
- Emilia Jones – CODA
- Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
- Saniyya Sidney – King Richard
- Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
BEST ENSEMBLE
- Belfast
- Don’t Look Up
- The Harder They Fall
- Licorice Pizza
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
BEST DIRECTOR
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
- Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley
- Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
- Denis Villeneuve – Dunes
BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT
-
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
-
Zach Baylin – King Richard
-
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
-
Adam McKay, David Sirota – Don’t Look Up
-
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
BEST NON ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
-
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
-
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
-
Siân Heder – TAIL
-
Tony Kushner – West Side Story
-
Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – Dune
BEST PHOTOGRAPHY
-
Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth
-
Greig Fraser – Dune
-
Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story
-
Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley
-
Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog
-
Haris Zambarloukos – Belfast
BEST SCENOGRAPHY
-
Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards – Belfast
-
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Nightmare Alley
-
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – The French Dispatch
-
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – West Side Story
-
Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune
BETTER ASSEMBLY
-
Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – West Side Story
-
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Belfast
-
Andy Jurgensen – Licorice Pizza
-
Peter Sciberras – The Power of the Dog
-
Joe Walker – Dune
BEST COSTUMES
-
Jenny Beavan – Cruella
-
Luis Sequeira – Nightmare Alley
-
Paul Tazewell – West Side Story
-
Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan – Dune
-
Janty Yates – House of Gucci
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
-
Cruella
-
Dunes
-
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
-
House of Gucci
-
Nightmare Alley
BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS
BEST COMEDY
BEST ANIMATED FILM
BEST FOREIGN FILM
BEST SONG
-
Be Alive – King Richard
-
Dos Oruguitas – Encanto
-
Guns Go Bang – The Harder They Fall
-
Just Look Up – Don’t Look Up
-
No Time to Die – No Time to Die
BEST SOUNDTRACK
- Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up
- Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
- Jonny Greenwood – Spencer
- Nathan Johnson – Nightmare Alley
- Hans Zimmer – Dune
Critics Choice Awards 2022: Succession leads TV nominations
In addition to Andrew Garfield, the list of Best Actor nominees includes Nicolas Cage for Pig, Benedict Cumberbatch for Dog Power, Peter Dinklage for Cyrano, Will Smith for King Richard and Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth. As the lead actress we find Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Olivia Colman in The Dark Daughter, Lady Gaga in House of Gucci, Alana Haim in Licorice Pizza, Nicole Kidman in Being the Ricardos and Kristen Stewart in Spencer.
The nominees for best director are Branagh, Spielberg, Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza, Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog, Guillermo del Toro for Nightmare Alley and Denis Villeneuve for Dune.
Critics Choice Awards nominations handpicked by over 500 members have often proved to be a foretaste of what’s to come at the Oscars. the winners will be announced at a ceremony hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer on January 9th.