Critics Choice Awards 2022, all nominations | Cinema

A few hours after the announcement (passed very subdued) of the nominations for the 79th edition of the Golden Globes, here are the nominations for the Critics Choice Awards, an award that has become increasingly influential in recent years and is awarded by the Broadcast Film Critics Association, formed by about 250 American film critics on TV, radio, print and online.

The award ceremony will be held on January 9, the same day as the Golden Globes, and unlike the latter, it will be broadcast on TV: on The CW and on TBS. Leading this year’s nominations are Belfast and West Side Story, with 11 nominations each. Dune and The Power of the Dog follow, with 10 nominations, while Licorice Pizza And Nightmare Alley they get eight nominations, followed by King Richard and Don’t Look Up with six. Also nominated for Best Picture TAIL And Tick ​​Tick… ​​BOOM. There is also Paolo Sorrentino’s It was the hand of God among the nominees for best foreign film.

Here are all the nominations:

CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS – ALL NOMINATIONS

BEST FILM
Belfast
TAIL
Don’t Look Up
Dunes
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick… Boom!
West Side Story

BEST ACTOR
Nicolas Cage – Pig
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… Boom!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

BEST ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – TAIL
Jared Leto – House of Gucci
JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Ann Dowd – Mass
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Rita Moreno – West Side Story

BEST YOUNG INTERPRETER
Jude Hill – Belfast
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones – CODA
Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
Saniyya Sidney – King Richard
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

BEST CAST OF THE SET
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
The Harder They Fall
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

BEST DIRECTOR
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dunes

BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Zach Baylin – King Richard
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Adam McKay, David Sirota – Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

BEST ADAPTED SCRIPT
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Siân Heder – TAIL
Tony Kushner – West Side Story
Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – Dune

BEST PHOTOGRAPHY
Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Greig Fraser – Dune
Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story
Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley
Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog
Haris Zambarloukos – Belfast

BEST SCENOGRAPHY
Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards – Belfast
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Nightmare Alley
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – The French Dispatch
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – West Side Story
Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune

BETTER ASSEMBLY
Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – West Side Story
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Belfast
Andy Jurgensen – Licorice Pizza
Peter Sciberras – The Power of the Dog
Joe Walker – Dune

BEST COSTUMES
Jenny Beavan – Cruella
Luis Sequeira – Nightmare Alley
Paul Tazewell – West Side Story
Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan – Dune
Janty Yates – House of Gucci

BEST MAKEUP AND WIG
Cruella
Dunes
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Nightmare Alley

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Dunes
The Matrix Resurrections
Nightmare Alley
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

BEST COMEDY
Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Don’t Look Up
Free Guy
The French Dispatch
Licorice Pizza

BEST ANIMATED FILM
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon

BEST FOREIGN FILM
A Hero
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
The Worst Person in the World

BEST SONG
Be Alive – King Richard
Dos Oruguitas – Encanto
Guns Go Bang – The Harder They Fall
Just Look Up – Don’t Look Up
No Time to Die – No Time to Die

BEST SOUNDTRACK
Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up
Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
Jonny Greenwood – Spencer
Nathan Johnson – Nightmare Alley
Hans Zimmer – Dune

