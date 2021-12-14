Critics Choice Awards 2022, all nominations | Cinema

A few hours after the announcement (passed very subdued) of the nominations for the 79th edition of the Golden Globes, here are the nominations for the Critics Choice Awards, an award that has become increasingly influential in recent years and is awarded by the Broadcast Film Critics Association, formed by about 250 American film critics on TV, radio, print and online.

The award ceremony will be held on January 9, the same day as the Golden Globes, and unlike the latter, it will be broadcast on TV: on The CW and on TBS. Leading this year’s nominations are Belfast and West Side Story, with 11 nominations each. Dune and The Power of the Dog follow, with 10 nominations, while Licorice Pizza And Nightmare Alley they get eight nominations, followed by King Richard and Don’t Look Up with six. Also nominated for Best Picture TAIL And Tick ​​Tick… ​​BOOM. There is also Paolo Sorrentino’s It was the hand of God among the nominees for best foreign film.

Here are all the nominations:

CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS – ALL NOMINATIONS

BEST FILM

Belfast

TAIL

Don’t Look Up

Dunes

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick… Boom!

West Side Story BEST ACTOR

Nicolas Cage – Pig

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… Boom!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – TAIL

Jared Leto – House of Gucci

JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Ann Dowd – Mass

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Rita Moreno – West Side Story BEST YOUNG INTERPRETER

Jude Hill – Belfast

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones – CODA

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

Saniyya Sidney – King Richard

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story BEST CAST OF THE SET

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

The Harder They Fall

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dunes BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Zach Baylin – King Richard

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Adam McKay, David Sirota – Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos BEST ADAPTED SCRIPT

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Siân Heder – TAIL

Tony Kushner – West Side Story

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – Dune BEST PHOTOGRAPHY

Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Greig Fraser – Dune

Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story

Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley

Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog

Haris Zambarloukos – Belfast BEST SCENOGRAPHY

Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards – Belfast

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Nightmare Alley

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – The French Dispatch

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – West Side Story

Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune BETTER ASSEMBLY

Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – West Side Story

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Belfast

Andy Jurgensen – Licorice Pizza

Peter Sciberras – The Power of the Dog

Joe Walker – Dune BEST COSTUMES

Jenny Beavan – Cruella

Luis Sequeira – Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell – West Side Story

Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan – Dune

Janty Yates – House of Gucci BEST MAKEUP AND WIG

Cruella

Dunes

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Nightmare Alley BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Dunes

The Matrix Resurrections

Nightmare Alley

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings BEST COMEDY

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Don’t Look Up

Free Guy

The French Dispatch

Licorice Pizza BEST ANIMATED FILM

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon BEST FOREIGN FILM

A Hero

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

The Worst Person in the World BEST SONG

Be Alive – King Richard

Dos Oruguitas – Encanto

Guns Go Bang – The Harder They Fall

Just Look Up – Don’t Look Up

No Time to Die – No Time to Die BEST SOUNDTRACK

Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up

Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

Jonny Greenwood – Spencer

Nathan Johnson – Nightmare Alley

Hans Zimmer – Dune

Source: CCA