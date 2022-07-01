Critics Choice Awards 2022: Halle Berry received the SeeHer Award and gave a powerful speech

Actress Halle Berry received the SeeHer Award at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday for having embodied values ​​that advocate for fair representations of women and girls in advertising and media throughout her career.

From the hands of Issa Rae, Berry took her award and delivered a powerful speech in favor of the importance of women telling their own stories. She gave as an example the script for “Bruised”, the film with which she made her directorial debut and which she ended up adapting so that an African-American woman could star in it.

“[La narración de historias] it can heighten our awareness and help us think outside of ourselves and our individual circumstances,” she said. “I realized that we really need to see the reality of others, no matter how uncomfortable it makes us feel, so that we can stop judging and stop pointing fingers, and find compassion and empathy for others.”

“I’ve been in the business for 30 years, and I used to think that if I could play a white man, then I was winning. But you know what? You want to know why that didn’t work? Because if you didn’t, I am not a white man,” he added. Halle Berry. “So for those roles to work, they would have to be changed substantially. It would have to be written with the reality of my journey, in all its beauty and all its pain.”

“Grateful to live this moment”

In the rest of his speech, Halle Berry She said she felt “very grateful” for “living this moment in which women stand up and tell our own stories.”

“We will use our emotional intelligence and tell stories that don’t fit preconceived notions. No, we will tell stories that see us fully in all our crowds and contradictions. Because we are confident and we are afraid. We are vulnerable and we are strong… We are everything and everything! that and all at the same time!” he added.

“If we deny our complexities, then we deny our humanity. We won’t always be pretty and we’ll never be perfect, but what we will always be will be honest and true, no matter how uncomfortable it makes you feel. These are the stories we have to fight to tell, and These are the stories the world needs to see. So, to every girl who feels invisible and unheard, this is our way of saying: We love you and we see you, and you deserve all the good things in this world.”

Prior to Halle BerryZendaya was the female star to win the SeeHer award at the Critics Choice Awards.

