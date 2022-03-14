Critics Choice Awards 2022: Halle Berry’s fiery speech, Lady Gaga’s tears, the winners and looks

Awards season continues and last night it was the turn of the Critics Choice Awards 2022. In its 27th edition, critics and journalists once again voted in order to choose the best of film and television. With face-to-face ceremonies once again on the rise, the delivery took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles. From Lady Gaga to Jared Leto they walked the carpet and turned heads with their looks.

While Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer were in charge of leading the event, Belfast and Love without barriers they couldn’t against The power of the dog. Although they were the films with the most nominations, Jane Campion’s film was the favorite of the night (it won in the categories of best film, director, adapted screenplay and photography). While, Succession It was the most acclaimed series with ted lasso and Mare of Easttown.

Beyond the looks, always one of the central themes of the galas since celebrities bring out their best suits and dresses for the red carpets, one of the topics of this installment was the powerful speech of Halle Berry, who was the winner of the See Her Award, award that recognizes women who are making their mark in the industry, and that made Lady Gaga cry.

“I realized that we really need to see the reality of others, no matter how uncomfortable it makes us feel, so that we can stop judging and stop pointing fingers, and find compassion and empathy,” the actress said.

He added: “I’ve been in the business for 30 years, and I used to think that if I could play the part of a white man, then I was winning. But you know what? Do you want to know why that didn’t work? Because I am not a white man,” Berry said as he laughed. “So for those roles to work, they would have to be changed substantially. That is why I am so grateful to stand up and live this moment where women stand up and tell our own stories.”

Best film: the power of the dog

Best director: Jane Champion (dog power)

Elegant, Will Smith poses with his award for best actor for his work in King Richard Jordan Strauss – Invision

Best Actor: Will Smith (king richard)

Best actress: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose (Love without barriers)

Best Young Actor/Actress: Jude Hill (Belfast)

Best Ensemble: Belfast

Best Original Screenplay: Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Jane Champion (the power of the dog)

Best photography: Ari Wegner (the power of the dog)

Best Production Design: Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos (Dune)

Best edit: Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn (Love without barriers)

Best wardrobe: Jenny Beavan (cruel)

Best makeup and hairstyle: The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best Visual Effects: Dune

Best Comedy: Licorice Pizza

Best animated film: The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Best foreign film: Drive My Car

Best song: “No Time to Die” (No Time to Die)

Best soundtrack: Hans-Zimmer (Dune)

TELEVISION

Best Drama Series: Succession (HBO)

Best Actor: Lee Jung-jae (squid game, Netflix)

Best actress: Melanie Lynskey (yellowjackets, Showtime)

Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin (Succession, HBO)

Best Supporting Actress: Sarah Snook (SuccessionHBO)

Best Comedy Series: ted lasso (AppleTV+)

Best Actor: Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso, AppleTV+)

Best actress: Jean Smart (HacksHBOMax)

Best Supporting Actor: Brett Goldstein (ted lassoAppleTV+)

Best Supporting Actress: Hannah Waddingham (ted lassoAppleTV+)

Best Limited Series: Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Best Movie Made for Television: Oslo (HBO)

Best Actor: Michael Keton (dopesick, hulu)

Best actress: Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown, HBO)

Best Supporting Actor: Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus, HBO)

Best Supporting Actress: Jennifer CoolidgeThe White LotusHBO)

Best Foreign Series: The Squid Game (Netflix)

Best animated series: What If…? (Disney+)

Best Talk Show: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Best Comedy Special: Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)

The great neckline of Mandy Moore in her white model with transparencies was one of the most commented on of the evening VALERIE MACON – AFP

As usual, Jared Leto’s styling did not go unnoticed: beyond the girdle and the bow, the most striking were his shoes VALERIE MACON – AFP

Peyton List opted for a very particular black dress with white details VALERIE MACON – AFP

Halle Berry, who moved with her speech, opted for black pants that she combined with a white corset VALERIE MACON – AFP

Rita Moreno combined elegance with a distinctive touch, with this white and olive green model Matt Winkelmeyer – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

More subtle was the choice of Kristen Stewart, with a body-hugging white dress VALERIE MACON – AFP

HoYeon Jung rocked a layered model with see-through and gold Matt Winkelmeyer – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith flirty on the red carpet Matt Winkelmeyer – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA