Critics Choice Awards 2022: Halle Berry’s fiery speech, Lady Gaga’s tears, the winners and looks

Awards season continues and last night it was the turn of the Critics Choice Awards 2022. In its 27th edition, critics and journalists once again voted in order to choose the best of film and television. With face-to-face ceremonies once again on the rise, the delivery took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles. From Lady Gaga to Jared Leto they walked the carpet and turned heads with their looks.
While Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer were in charge of leading the event, Belfast and Love without barriers they couldn’t against The power of the dog. Although they were the films with the most nominations, Jane Campion’s film was the favorite of the night (it won in the categories of best film, director, adapted screenplay and photography). While, Succession It was the most acclaimed series with ted lasso and Mare of Easttown.
Beyond the looks, always one of the central themes of the galas since celebrities bring out their best suits and dresses for the red carpets, one of the topics of this installment was the powerful speech of Halle Berry, who was the winner of the See Her Award, award that recognizes women who are making their mark in the industry, and that made Lady Gaga cry.
“I realized that we really need to see the reality of others, no matter how uncomfortable it makes us feel, so that we can stop judging and stop pointing fingers, and find compassion and empathy,” the actress said.
He added: “I’ve been in the business for 30 years, and I used to think that if I could play the part of a white man, then I was winning. But you know what? Do you want to know why that didn’t work? Because I am not a white man,” Berry said as he laughed. “So for those roles to work, they would have to be changed substantially. That is why I am so grateful to stand up and live this moment where women stand up and tell our own stories.”
Best film: the power of the dog
Best director: Jane Champion (dog power)
Best Actor: Will Smith (king richard)
Best actress: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose (Love without barriers)
Best Young Actor/Actress: Jude Hill (Belfast)
Best Ensemble: Belfast
Best Original Screenplay: Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Best Adapted Screenplay: Jane Champion (the power of the dog)
Best photography: Ari Wegner (the power of the dog)
Best Production Design: Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos (Dune)
Best edit: Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn (Love without barriers)
Best wardrobe: Jenny Beavan (cruel)
Best makeup and hairstyle: The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Best Visual Effects: Dune
Best Comedy: Licorice Pizza
Best animated film: The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Best foreign film: Drive My Car
Best song: “No Time to Die” (No Time to Die)
Best soundtrack: Hans-Zimmer (Dune)
TELEVISION
Best Drama Series: Succession (HBO)
Best Actor: Lee Jung-jae (squid game, Netflix)
Best actress: Melanie Lynskey (yellowjackets, Showtime)
Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin (Succession, HBO)
Best Supporting Actress: Sarah Snook (SuccessionHBO)
Best Comedy Series: ted lasso (AppleTV+)
Best Actor: Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso, AppleTV+)
Best actress: Jean Smart (HacksHBOMax)
Best Supporting Actor: Brett Goldstein (ted lassoAppleTV+)
Best Supporting Actress: Hannah Waddingham (ted lassoAppleTV+)
Best Limited Series: Mare of Easttown (HBO)
Best Movie Made for Television: Oslo (HBO)
Best Actor: Michael Keton (dopesick, hulu)
Best actress: Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown, HBO)
Best Supporting Actor: Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus, HBO)
Best Supporting Actress: Jennifer CoolidgeThe White LotusHBO)
Best Foreign Series: The Squid Game (Netflix)
Best animated series: What If…? (Disney+)
Best Talk Show: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Best Comedy Special: Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)