Critics Choice Awards 2022: the best beauty looks that stole the eyes

From Los Angeles, Critics Choice Awards 2022 They will be awarding the best of television and cinema as a prelude to the Oscars. Tapes like ‘Belfast’. ‘Coda’, ‘West Side Story’, ‘The Power of the Dog’, among others, top the list of nominations as well as their actors, who are wearing amazing looks on the red carpet.

Speaking especially of makeup, hairstyles, cuts and nails, there are several trends and styles that are not going unnoticed at all, and that is why today we bring them together for you. Find out which are the best beauty looks of the Critics Choice Awards 2022and be inspired by them to shine like the famous!

Selena Gomez

For the event, the actress and businesswoman wore impeccable updo hair that, in fact, is one of the trendy hairstyles for spring 2022! Every baby hair It’s perfectly polished, plus it sports a side parting, porcelain skin and lips. naked they make a good balance. Another focal point of his beauty look It was her eyes, which she framed with a pink shadow and a black cat eyeliner.

And her nails were also red like her dress! Matt Winkelmeyer

Zoey Deutch

Our muse of inspiration beautyZoey Deutch, hit the red carpet of the Critics Choice Awards 2022 with envy dark chocolate hair, wavy on the side and leaving her makeup completely neutral. Her shadow and brown lips were her only accent, along with her bushy eyebrows and eyelashes. Less is more!

On the part of her nails, she wore an almond tip in a nude color that looks striking. Jeff Kravitz

Elle Fanning

If there is one celebrity who can give us a lesson on how to wear red lipstick and succeed, that’s definitely Fanning. With a pony tail polished, ultra black eyeliner and softly framed cheekbones, the actress showed off a lipstick red that we should all carry in our dresser and bag to give it a upgrade sexy in our image, at any event!