Critics Choice Awards 2022: the best looks from the red carpet

The awards season is in full swing and this weekend has been twice. While the BAFTAs were held in the UK with the notable absence of the prince william and Kate Middletonon this side of the world the Critics Choice Awards 2022 are held, a gala that this year in particular has brought together the most important celebrities of American cinema and television both at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California, and at the Savoy Hotel in London, from where some movie stars have dazzled everyone with their incredible gala outfits during their time on the red carpet. Mandy Moore, Kristen Stewart, Selena Gomez, Elle Fanning and more personalities from the world of the seventh art and the small screen have gathered at these venues to find out who will be recognized tonight, who are defined after the vote of more than 500 critics and journalists from around the world.

Elle Fanning

The actress attended this important event dressed in a beautiful golden Oscar de la Renta dress with which she looked radiant and perfect for the occasion, complementing her look with stilettos in the same color as her dress and a high ponytail, giving her the youthful and elegant touch to your outfit.