Critics Choice Awards 2022: Where to see the awards and what are the nominated films and series?

This Sunday, March 13, the Critics Choice Awards will be held, after being postponed due to the increase in the omicron variant, of COVID-19, at the beginning of the year.

Unlike the Oscars, these awards recognize the best of film and television, so they have more similarities with the Golden Globes. The main difference is that the latter are organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, while that the Critics Choice Awards They are run by the Critics Guild of the United States and Canada.

The films with the highest number of nominations are “Belfast” and “West Side Story”, with eleven; followed by “Dune” and “The power of the dog”, with ten. “Licorice Pizza” and “Nightmare Alley” have eight.

When it comes to television, “Succession” leads the list with eight nominations. They are followed by “Evil” and “Mare of Easttown”, with five.

Also, on March 17, the winners of the Critics Choice Super Awards, which recognize fantasy and action productions. In film, “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” lead the nominations, with five each. In series, there are “Evil” and “Midnight Mass”, with six.

Where to see the Critics Choice Awards 2022?

The ceremony will start at 7 pm and will be broadcast on TNT and TNT HD.

TNT

Movistar: 102

Clear: 590

DirecTV: 502

TNT HD

Movistar: 730

Clear: 1504

DirecTV: 1502

the nominated films

Best film



“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t look up”

“dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!”

“Westside Story”

best Actor



Nicholas Cage, “Pig”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… Boom!”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best actress



Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Best Supporting Actor



Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”

Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”

JK Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Ann Dowd, “Mass”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Rita Moreno, “West Side Story”

best director



Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Guillermo del Toro, “Nightmare Alley”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

The nominated series

Best Drama Series

“Evil”

“For All Mankind”

“The Good Fight”

“Pose”

“Squid Game”

“Succession”

“This Is Us”

“Yellowjackets”

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Mike Colter, “Evil”

Brian Cox, “Succession as Logan Roy”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Chiara Aurelia, “Cruel Summer”

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”

Katja Herbers, “Evil”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Michaela Jae Rodriguez, “Pose”

best comedy series

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“insecure”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“The Other Two”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Ted Lassos”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Iain Armitage, “Young Sheldon”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Kayvan Novak, “What We Do in the Shadows”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Girls5eva”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Sandra Oh, “The Chair”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

OUR PODCASTS

I understood that reference

EER 3×22 Season finale: our ranking of the year, why we watch series and movies and goodbye

The year is over and so is the third season of the podcast. We started by doing an exercise in series and movie buff nostalgia; then we comment on what our favorite productions of the year are; and finally, the “may the force be with you” moment. It has been a great journey.