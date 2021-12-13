Critics’ Choice Awards Nominations for “Belfast” and “West Side Story”

Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” dominated the 27th Critics’ Choice Awards, garnering 11 best nominations.

“Belfast,” Branagh’s most personal film to date, earned scores in the categories of Best Picture, Best Director and Original Screenplay. The cast also garnered nominations including Best Supporting Actor for Jamie Dornan and Ciaran Hinds, Best Supporting Actress for Caitríona Balfe, Best Young Actor / Actress for Jude Hill and Best Cast. The film also garnered nominations for photography, production design and editing.

Despite being one of the last films made for critics, Spielberg’s “West Side Story” garnered a nomination for Best Picture and for its direction. Ariana Debus and Rita Moreno were nominated for Best Supporting Actress, while newcomer Rachel Ziegler was nominated for Best Young Actress / Actress. “West Side Story” also earned him nominations for his band, as well as scripts, costumes, sets, editing and photography.

“Dune” and “The Power of the Dog” each received ten nominations. “Licorice Pizza” and “Nightmare Alley”, which were also one of the films shown recently to critics, have eight nominations each, while “King Richard” and “Don’t Look Up” have six.

There was considerable contempt. Rebecca Hall’s acclaimed drama “Passing” failed to garner a single nod, while Judi Dench, who won raves for her work in “Belfast,” and Penelope Cruz, another critics favorite for her role in “Parallel Mothers ”, were excluded. Nicolas Cage was a surprise candidate for his work on the small indie “Pig”.

“We are very proud to honor this incredible list of films and the incredibly talented people who made them during this very difficult time,” said Joey Berlin, CEO of the Critics’ Choice Association. All eyes will be on the red carpet and ballroom of the Fairmont Century Plaza on January 9, where the biggest stars of film and television will gather to celebrate the best entertainment shows of the past year. In safer environments, it would mark the return of the kind of brilliance and magic we haven’t been able to enjoy for too long. ”

The winners will be revealed at the star-studded Critics Choice Awards hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, which air live on CW and TBS on Sunday, January 9 from 7pm – 10pm ET.

The best photo

“Belfast”

“tail”

“do not try”

“Sand dunes”

“King Richard”

“Licorice pizza”

“Nightmare alley”

“Dog power”

“Label … boom!”

“History of the west side”

best actor



Nicholas Cage – “Pig”

Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Power of the Dog”

Peter Dinklage – “Cyrano”

Andrew Garfield – “Tag, tag … Boom!”

Will Smith – “King Richard”

Denzel Washington – “Macbeth’s tragedy”

Best Actress



Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes

Olivia Colman – The lost daughter

Lady Gaga – “The House of Gucci”

Alana Haim – “Licorice pizza”

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – “Spencer”

Best Supporting Actor



Jamie Dornan – “Belfast”

Ciaran Hinds – “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur – “CODA”

Jared Leto – “The house of Gucci”

JK Simmons – “Being the Ricardos”

Kodi Smit-McPhee – “Dog Power”

Best Supporting Actress



Caitríona Balfe – “Belfast”

Ariana Deboss – West Side Story

Ann Dodd – “Requiem”

Kirsten Dunst – “Dog Power”

Anjano Ellis – “King Richard”

Rita Moreno – West Side Story

Best Young Actor / Actress



Good Hill – “Belfast”

Cooper Hoffman – “Licorice Pizza”

Emilia Jones – “CODA”

Woody Norman – “Let’s go, let’s go”

Sania Sydney – “King Richard”

Rachel Ziegler – West Side History

best acting



“Belfast”

“do not try”

“The more they fall, the harder they fall.”

“Licorice pizza”

“Dog power”

“History of the west side”

best director



Paul Thomas Anderson – “Licorice pizza”

Kenneth Branagh – “Belfast”

Jane Campion – The power of the dog

Guillermo del Toro – “Nightmare Alley”

Steven Spielberg – History of the West Side

Denis Villeneuve – “Duna”

The best original offer



Paul Thomas Anderson – “Licorice pizza”

Zack Palin – “King Richard”

Kenneth Branagh – “Belfast”

Adam McKay and David Sirota – “Don’t search”

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Best modified screen



Jane Campion – The power of the dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal – “The Lost Daughter”

Siân Heder – “TAIL”

Tony Kushner – History of the west side

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – “Dune”

Best Photography



Bruno Delponnell – “Macbeth’s tragedy”

Greig Fraser – “Duna”

Janusz Kaminski – “West Side Story”

Dan Laustson – “Nightmare Alley”

Ari Wegner – The power of the dog

Goalkeeper of Zambarlucos – “Belfast”

Best scenography



Jim Clay and Claire Nia Richards – “Belfast”

Tamara Deverell and Shane Vue for Nightmare Alley

Adam Stockhausen and Rina de Angelo – “The French Dispatch”

Adam Stockhausen and Rina D’Angelo – “West Side Story”

Patrice Vermet and Zsuzana Sibus – “Duna”

best editing



Sarah Bruchar and Michael Kahn – “West Side Story”

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – “Belfast”

Andy Jorgensen – “Licorice pizza”

Peter Skippers – “The Power of the Dog”

Joe Walker – “Duna”

best costume design



Jenny Bevan – Cruella

Luis Squeira – Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell – History of the West Side

Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan – “Duna”

Janty Yates – “The house of Gucci”

The best makeup and hairstyle



“Cruel”

“Sand dunes”

“The eyes of Tami Fay”

“House of Gucci”

“Nightmare alley”

The best visual effects



“Sand dunes”

“Matrix of the Resurrection”

“Nightmare alley”

‘There is no time to die’

“Shang Zhi and the legend of the ten rings”

Best Comedy Film

“Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar”

“do not try”

“free man”

“French dispatch”

“Licorice pizza”

Best Animated Film



“Charm”

“leak”

“Luca”

“Mitchell against the machines”

“Rhea and the Last Dragon”

Best Foreign Language Film



“hero”

“I drive my car”

“leak”

“Hand of God”

“The worst person in the world”

The best song



Be alive – “King Richard”

Two small caterpillars – “Encanto”

Guns Explode – “The more they fall, the harder they fall”

Just search – “don’t search”

There is no time to die – “There is no time to die”

best result



Nicholas Brittle – “Don’t Look Up”

Johnny Greenwood – “Dog Power”

Johnny Greenwood – Spencer “

Nathan Johnson – Nightmare Alley

Hans Zimmer – “Dion”