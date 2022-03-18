Critics Choice Super Awards 2022: The full list of winners

The 2022 Critics Choice Super Awards announced their results on March 17. Among its winners, they highlighted blockbusters from cinema and television, such as the tape “Spider-Man: No Way Home“, which won three awards, and the series “WandaVision” and “the squid game“, which tied with three prizes each.

Unlike the Critics Choice Awards, which serve as a prelude to the Oscars, the Critics Choice Super Awards They seek to recognize television and film genres that are generally ignored by major awards.

For this reason, among its nominees, titles related to action, superhero, horror, science fiction, fantasy and animation genres stood out. And in its second edition, the ceremony was led by the best Marvel proposals that made the most impression on the public.

Here’s the full list of winners from the 2022 Critics Choice Super Awards.

THE LIST OF ALL THE WINNERS OF THE CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS 2022

The winners were announced on March 17, four days after the Critics Choice Awards, which were broadcast from the United States and London on March 13.

MOVIES

best action movie

Gunpowder Milkshake (Netflix)

“The Harder They Fall” (Netflix)

“The Last Duel” (20th Century Studios)

Nobody (Universal Pictures)

“No Time to Die” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – WINNER

“Wrath of Man” (United Artists Releasing)

Best Actor in an Action Movie



Daniel Craig, “No Time to Die” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – WINNER

Dwayne Johnson, “Jungle Cruise” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Jonathan Majors, “The Harder They Fall” (Netflix)

Mads Mikkelsen, “Riders of Justice” (Nordisk Film)

Liam Neeson, “The Ice Road” (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk, “Nobody” (Universal Pictures)

Best Actress in an Action Movie

Jodie Comer, “The Last Duel” (20th Century Studios) – WINNER

Ana de Armas, “No Time to Die” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Karen Gillan, “Gunpowder Milkshake” (Netflix)

Regina King, “The Harder They Fall” (Netflix)

Lashana Lynch, “No Time to Die” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Maggie Q, “The Protégé” (Lionsgate)

best superhero movie

“Black Widow” (Marvel Studios)

Eternals (Marvel Studios)

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (Marvel Studios)

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony Pictures) – WINNER

“The Suicide Squad” (Warner Bros.)

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” (HBO Max/Warner Bros)

Best Actor in a Superhero Movie

John Cena, “The Suicide Squad” (Warner Bros.)

Idris Elba, “The Suicide Squad” (Warner Bros.)

Andrew Garfield, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony Pictures) – WINNER

Tom Holland, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony Pictures)

Tony Leung, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (Marvel Studios)

Simu Liu, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (Marvel Studios)

Best Actress in a Superhero Movie

Gal Gadot, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” (HBO Max/Warner Bros)

Scarlett Johansson, “Black Widow” (Marvel Studios)

Florence Pugh, “Black Widow” (Marvel Studios) – WINNER

Margot Robbie, “The Suicide Squad” (Warner Bros.)

Michelle Yeoh, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (Marvel Studios)

Zendaya, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony Pictures)

best horror movie

“Candyman” (Universal Pictures)

“Last Night in Soho” (Focus Features)

“Malignant” (Warner Bros.)

“The Night House” (Focus Features)

“A Quiet Place Part II” (Paramount Pictures) – WINNER

“Titane” (Neon)

Best Actor in a Horror Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Candyman” (Universal Pictures) – WINNER

Nicolas Cage, “Willy’s Wonderland” (Screen Media Films)

Dave Davis, “The Vigil” (IFC Midnight)

Vincent Lindon, “Titane” (Neon)

Cillian Murphy, “A Quiet Place Part II” (Paramount Pictures)

Sam Richardson, “Werewolves Within” (IFC Films)

Best Actress in a Horror Movie

Barbara Crampton, “Jakob’s Wife” (RLJE Films/Shudder)

Rebecca Hall, “The Night House” (Focus Features)

Anya-Taylor Joy, “Last Night in Soho” (Focus Features)

Thomasin McKenzie, “Last Night in Soho” (Focus Features)

Agathe Rousselle, “Titane” (Neon) – WINNER

Millicent Simmonds, “A Quiet Place Part II” (Paramount Pictures)

Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie

“Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)

“Dune” (Warner Bros) – WINNER

“Free Guy” (20th Century Studios)

“The Green Knight” (A24)

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines” (Netflix)

“Swan Song” (Apple Original Films)

Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Film

Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song” (Apple Original Films)

Timothée Chalamet, “Dune” (Warner Bros.)

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)

Tom Hanks, “Finch” (Apple Original Films)

Dev Patel, “The Green Knight” (A24) – WINNER

Ryan Reynolds, “Free Guy” (20th Century Studios)

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Film

Cate Blanchett, “Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)

Jodie Comer, “Free Guy” (20th Century Studios)

Rebecca Ferguson, “Dune” (Warner Bros) – WINNER

Mckenna Grace, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (Sony Pictures)

Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)

Alicia Vikandaer, “The Green Knight” (A24)

Best Villain (a) in a movie

Ben Affleck, “The Last Duel” (20th Century Studios)

Willem Dafoe, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony Pictures) – WINNER

Idris Elba, “The Harder They Fall” (Netflix)

Tony Leung, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (Marvel Studios)

Marina Mazepa (performer) & Ray Chase (voice), “Malignant” (Warner Bros)

Tony Todd, “Candyman” (Universal Pictures)

TELEVISION

best action series

“9-1-1” (Fox)

“Cobra Kai” (Netflix)

“Heels” (Starz)

“Kung Fu” (The CW)

“Lupin” (Netflix)

“The Squid Game” (Netflix) – WINNER

Best Actor in an Action Series

Mike Faist, “Panic” (Amazon Prime Video)

Lee Jung-jae, “The Squid Game” (Netflix) – WINNER

Alexander Ludwig, “Heels” (Starz)

Ralph Macchio, “Cobra Kai” (Netflix)

Omar Sy, “Lupine” (Netflix)

William Zabka, “Cobra Kai” (Netflix)

Best Actress in an Action Series

Angela Bassett, “9-1-1” (Fox)

Kim Joo-ryoung, “The Squid Game” (Netflix)

Ho Yeon Jung, “The Squid Game” (Netflix) – WINNER

Queen Latifah, “The Equalizer” (CBS)

Olivia Liang, “Kung Fu” (The CW)

Mary McCormack, “Heels” (Starz)

Best Superhero Series

“Doom Patrol” (HBO Max)

Hawkeye (Disney Plus)

“Loki” (Disney Plus)

“Lucifer” (Netflix)

“Superman & Lois” (The CW)

“WandaVision” (Disney Plus) – WINNER

Best Actor in a Superhero Series

Paul Bettany, “Wanda Vision” (Disney Plus)

Tom Ellis, “Lucifer” (Netflix)

Brendan Fraser, “Doom Patrol” (HBO Max)

Tom Hiddleston, “Loki” (Disney Plus) – WINNER

Tyler Hoechlin. “Superman & Lois” (The CW)

Anthony Mackie, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (Disney Plus)

Best Actress in a Superhero Series

Sophia DiMartino, “Loki” (Disney Plus)

Kathryn Hahn, “Wanda Vision” (Disney Plus)

Javicia Leslie, “Batwoman” (The CW)

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, “Loki” (Disney Plus)

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision” (Disney Plus) – WINNER

Hailee Steinfeld, “Hawkeye” (Disney Plus)

best horror series

“Chucky” (Syfy)

“Dr. Death” (Peacock)

“Evil” (Paramount Plus)

“Midnight Mass” (Netflix)

“Servant” (Apple TV Plus)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime) – WINNER

Best Actor in a Horror Series

Adrien Brody, “Chapelwaite” (Epix)

Mike Colter, “Evil” (Paramount Plus)

Zach Gilford, “Midnight Mass” (Netflix)

Rupert Grint, “Servant” (Apple TV Plus)

Hamish Linklater, “Midnight Mass” (Netflix) – WINNER

Aasif Mandvi, “Evil” (Paramount Plus)

Best Actress in a Horror Series

Lauren Ambrose, “Servant” (Apple TV Plus)

Katja Herbers, “Evil” (Paramount Plus)

Christine Lahti, “Evil” (Paramount Plus)

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” (Paramount Plus) – WINNER

Kate Siegel, “Midnight Mass” (Netflix)

Samantha Sloyan, “Midnight Mass” (Netflix)

Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy Series

“Foundation” (Apple TV Plus)

“Resident Alien” (Syfy)

“Snowpiercer” (TNT)

“Star Trek: Discovery” (Paramount Plus)

“Station Eleven” (HBO Max) – WINNER

“The Witcher” (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Sci-Fi/Fantasy Series

Henry Cavill, “The Witcher” (Netflix)

Daveed Diggs, “Snowpiercer” (TNT) – WINNER

Matthew Goode, “A Discovery of Witches” (Sky Max)

Jared Harris, “Foundation” (Apple TV Plus)

Lee Pace, “Foundation” (Apple TV Plus)

Alan Tudyk, “Resident Alien” (Syfy)

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

Mackenzie Davis, “Station Eleven” (HBO Max) – WINNER

Laura Donnelly, “The Nevers” (HBO Max)

Sonequa Martin-Green, “Star Trek: Discovery” (Paramount Plus)

Teresa Palmer, “A Discovery of Witches” (Sky Max)

Jodie Whittaker, “Doctor Who” (Netflix)

Alison Wright, “Snowpiercer” (TNT)

Best Villain (a) of a series

Vincent D’Onofrio, “Hawkeye” (Disney Plus)

Michael Emerson, “Evil” (Paramount Plus)

Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision” (Disney Plus) – WINNER

Joshua Jackson, “Dr. Death” (Peacock)

Jonathan Majors, “Loki” (Disney Plus)

Samantha Sloyan, “Midnight Mass” (Netflix)

