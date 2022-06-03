CRITICS. Cronenberg disturbs again, poetry meets war and more film premieres

These days are to be feared. And we’re not referring to how disturbing it is to learn that fatal shootings continue to plague the United States (that’s a separate issue that definitely needs to be given all the attention it deserves), but to the arguments in the majority of the premiere proposals that stand out on this week’s billboard, as you can see in the count that we offer you below.

CRIMES OF THE FUTURE

Director: David Cronenberg

Cast: Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux, Kristen Stewart

Genre: Horror

During the first stage of his long professional career, Canadian director David Cronenberg became known for a brilliant series of films that, in addition to making him one of the greatest masters of adult science fiction and horror of all time, , drew attention – both positively and negatively – for their generous use of ‘body horror’, laden with gore and repulsive moments, without ever taking away their intellectual leanings.

Cronenberg stayed in that line for more than two decades, only to later change course and begin to make works that, while being particularly violent, leaned much more towards psychological drama and ‘thriller’, as was the case with the excellent “A History of Violence” (2005) and “Eastern Promises” (2007), both starring the notable American actor raised in Argentina Viggo Mortensen.

In general terms, the director maintained the quality of his work, even increasing it in some cases; but fans of the school of fear were eagerly awaiting his return to the genre, which is now taking place in the hands of “Crimes of the Future”, a film starring Mortensen himself that has the immediate background of having made many viewers left the room at the Cannes Film Festival in which it was presented after a five-minute screening (which gave many media outlets the perfect opportunity to create eye-catching headlines featuring, of course, Kristen Stewart, who also stars in The movie).

The actress of the “Twilight” saga has an important, nervous, seductive and disturbing role (“surgery is the new sex”, she says at one point), with which, shortly after her starring role in “Spencer” , proves once again how extremely talented she is; but the ones at the forefront of the story – and therefore more emotionally and physically demanding – are Mortensen (always excellent) and Léa Seydoux (of “Blue Is the Warmest Color”), who play a famous couple of artists in alive whose discipline involves the removal of organs from the character entrusted to the former, who continues to experience pain in a future world where most human beings do not feel it.

“Crimes of the Future”, which has nothing to do with the work of the same title that Cronenberg presented in 1970, has a narrative and ideological complexity impossible to describe in a few words, and although it takes up common themes in the filmmaker’s filmography (such as sexual deviations related to anatomical disorders), is one of the less accessible stories of the master, which, added to its abundance of dialogues, visual austerity, disturbing images, unusual nude scenes and general rarity, guarantees its rejection by the audience more adept at ‘mainstream’.

But fans of the original school of its author will undoubtedly celebrate the guts of a film that, despite presenting a particularly unpleasant world and stretching the limits of verisimilitude more than usual, is still fascinating, in the midst of its peculiar performances, his wonderful photography, his references to current situations and the forcefulness of special effects that will not leave anyone indifferent. Or at least those who do not leave the room.

BENEDICTION

Director: Terence Davis

Cast: Jack Lowden, Simon Russell Beale, Jeremy Irvine

Genre: Biographical Drama

Films that recreate the lives of relevant historical figures do not necessarily have to be about well-known figures to generate impact and be valuable, as evidenced by “Benediction”, which is already in select theaters and should not go unnoticed in any way, even if you know only before seeing it that it is the new work as director and screenwriter by Terence Davies (“The House of Mirth”), one of the best English filmmakers of the contemporary era.

You don’t have to be a specialist in modern literature either (although that would be an extremely convenient addition) to enjoy the film, based on the experiences of Siegfried Sassoon, an Englishman who, after refusing to serve as a soldier in World War II due to For moral reasons, he was sent almost by force to a psychiatric center where, curiously, he developed the prolific poetic career that he had begun years before and gave free rein to homosexual passions that would not have pleased his superiors in the case having been revealed at the time – when, by the way, they were illegal in Britain.

In the midst of its intense artistic flashes and the firmness of its cinematographic design (after all, we are talking about Davies), “Benediction” is a perfectly accessible film and, on that side, not entirely risky, especially in the narrative plane and taking into account the theme it deals with; but its generous length (it lasts 137 minutes) allows him to convincingly develop a character that is undoubtedly fascinating – he is as combative as he is intellectual, as terrifyingly serious as occasionally funny, especially in his youth, embodied wonderfully by Jack Lowden. , as well as acquiring an aroma of classic cinema that already makes it one of the best premieres of the year.

WATCHER

Director: Chloe Okuno

Cast: Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman, Burn Gorman

Genre: Thriller

Cinematic stories about suspicious neighbors who are discovered in the middle of apparently compromising situations are not exactly new; in fact, for almost seven decades, they have had a hitherto inimitable representative, “Rear Window” (1954), Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpiece

In this sense, “Watcher”, which is already in theaters, does not pretend to have discovered the wheel, but instead it is a highly convincing production with an eye-catching staging, interesting references to classic cinema, a high-level performance to the front and, what is more important, an excellent handling of suspense, to which are added some healthy attempts at originality related to the environment in which the story being told takes place.

It is also a film directed and written by a woman (Chloe Okuno, creator of one of the fragments of the celebrated “V/H/S/94”) in which the point of view belongs to Julia (Maika Monroe, from “It Follows”), a recently married young New Yorker who has just moved to Bucharest due to her husband’s profitable job there, whose mother was a native of the country and who speaks the local language perfectly, unlike the what happens to her

Okuno chooses to present many of the dialogues in Romanian and without subtitles in order to increase the feeling of disconnection and confusion that Julia feels both in her apartment and during her walks through the streets of this beautiful city, and that gradually increases until the arrival of an outcome that is as forceful as it is effective.

THE PASSENGER

Directors: Raul Cerezo, Fernando Gonzalez Gomez

Cast: Ramiro Blas, Cecilia Suarez, Paula Gallego

Genre: Horror / Comedy

In the midst of a weekend that is especially inclined towards genre films, viewers have the opportunity to see one of those B-series proposals that are not necessarily to the taste of large audiences, but that are instead favored by a generous sector of the devotees of terror embodied on the screen. And this also comes through a tape in Spanish in which the Mexican presence is not lacking.

We are referring to both “La Pasajera” (titled “The Passenger” in English, and available from this Friday at the Laemmle in Glendale and the Film Noir Cinema in New York) and Cecilia Suárez (“La Casa de las Flores”), who plays a religious woman aboard a rented transport car and who has a starring role in a funny and strange production whose entry into the history books is not guaranteed, but which will give fans more than one pleasure of monster films influenced by already classic authors such as Sam Raimi and John Carpenter, which means that it also has moments of particularly graphic ‘gore’ -but marked in the same way by intentionally laughable excesses- as well as a sense of risk that is It manifests itself in crazy situations that give it an unpredictable air.

However, the most precious letter of “La Pasajera” (where everything begins to go to hell once the passengers of the vehicle decide to pick up an apparently injured woman from the street but who is actually carrying a kind of alien virus, which generates a disastrous chain reaction) is found in the unexpected chemistry that develops between the anti-feminist chauffeur, ex-bullfighter and adorer of pasodobles who is beautifully played by veteran Argentine actor Ramiro Blas, and the rebellious, injured and fanatical teenager of Dua Lipa who is placed in the hands of the Galician teenager Paula Gallego.