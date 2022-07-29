CRITICS. Heroic pets, various terrors and more movie premieres of the week

We are supposedly in the height of summer, and despite this, these days, many areas of Southern California have been subjected to a considerable drop in temperature that has been accompanied by cloudy skies. We are therefore faced with a lukewarmness that would seem to extend to a list of the week’s premieres that lacks immediately striking productions, but that, seen closely, hides more than one surprise.

DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS

Director: Jared Stern

Voices: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon

Genre: Animation / Superheroes

If your urge to see superhero movies in a movie theater has already been reignited — even if it’s only been three weeks since the release of “Thor: Love and Thunder,” and as long as you’re not an exclusive Marvel devotee -, you will be able to calm your cravings tonight with the launch of “DC League of Super-Pets”, a high-flying animated production that somehow follows the line proposed by the “The Lego Movie” saga.

As expected, this film focuses its gaze on animals, starting with Krypto, Superman’s well-known white Labrador. After losing all his powers and failing to prevent the capture of his master -and the entire Justice League- by a very particular ally of Lex Luthor (a female guinea pig who goes by the name of Lulu, and who is the most impressive character in the film), the noble but temperamental dog decides to summon a group of renegades who have just left an animal shelter… and who, unlike him, now have superpowers.

That does not mean that we stop seeing superheroes with human features, who are never developed in an exhaustive way, but they work perfectly because of the correct jokes and references they make about their own mythologies, which means by the way that this is a film that can be widely enjoyed by an adult audience without tipping the scales towards too deep themes, although there are inclusive details that, forgive the redundancy, include a brief glimpse of a gay couple and the fact that the version of Green Lantern that is presented is the female one, given to the voice of the Dominican Dasha Polanco and recognized in the comics with the name of Jessica Cruz.

Now that we are entering the Latin issue, it is appropriate to say that, in this sense, and in addition to Polanco, “Super-Pets” -which amused me much more than I expected- gives space to the Mexican Diego Luna, who goes so far as to say something in Spanish to represent the nice squirrel Chip. In fact, the voice work (which was joined by Dwayne Johnson as Kryto, John Krasinski as Superman, Keanu Reeves as Batman, and Kevin Hart as the tough boxer Ace) is phenomenal, so it is recommended that the film be seen in its original English version.

Although this is Jared Stern’s official debut as a feature film director for the big screen, he himself had already made “Happy Anniversary” (2018) for Netflix, a romantic comedy that was very well received by critics; and -what is perhaps more important in regard to the film reviewed here-, he had vast experience writing screenplays, including two that were closely linked to his current work: “The Lego Batman Movie” (2017) and “The Lego Ninjago Movie” (2017).

After the premiere of “Super-Bets”, his bonuses should grow considerably, not only because the script he signs is tremendously entertaining -even in the moments in which it is totally predictable-, but because he has placed himself in front of a vibrant group of images that never disappoint, more for their rhythm and intensity than for the level of animation they possess, and that are not dazzling.

RESURRECTION

Director: Andrew Semans

Cast: Rebecca Hall, Grace Kaufman, Michael Esper

Genre: Psychological Thriller

Rebeca Hall, whom I particularly remember for her charming role in Woody Allen’s “Vicky Cristina Barcelona,” has been generously dabbling in the realms of fear for the last few years. Her most recent work as her protagonist, “The Night House” (2020), was an intense ‘thriller’ that led to the horror genre; and the same thing happens with “Resurrection”, her new film, which opens this Friday in theaters and will be available on Video On Demand from August 5.

In this case, the excellent British actress puts herself in the shoes of Margaret, a successful pharmaceutical executive and single mother of a teenage daughter about to go to university whose apparent stability begins to crumble gradually before the unexpected return of David (Tim Roth ), a man much older than her, whom she had not seen in more than two decades, and who involved her in a particularly abusive and disturbing relationship.

Although this is his second feature film as a director (his feature debut, released a decade ago, was called “Nancy, Please”), Andrew Semans remains virtually unknown; but all that will undoubtedly change after the release of a film whose brutal outcome will possibly be intolerable for those with a delicate stomach, but which, in addition to looking like a perfect bet for horror fans, is impeccably filmed and accounts for the filmmaker’s ability to get the best out of his actors.

This is particularly evident in the case of the magnificent Hall, who once again gives us a memorable performance, as well as one that had to deeply engage her physically and mentally. And while it could be said comparatively that the legendary Roth (“Reservoir Dogs,” “Sundown”) had things a lot easier, the build of the terrifying character he’s tasked with is simply blunt.

JELLYFISH

Director: Anita Rocha da Silviera

Cast: Mari Oliveira, Lara Tremouroux, Joana Medeiros

Genre: Comedy / Drama

After having been screened at the AFI Fest in 2021, a Brazilian film that, in addition to being extremely original, handles a particularly current and critical narrative proposal.

Apparently set in an indeterminate future or in an alternate reality, but with clear allusions to the conditions caused by the current president Jair Bolsonaro, the second film by Anita Rocha da Silviera (“Kill Me Please”) places us in the middle of a curious circle group of conservative young virgins who, in addition to being part of a Christian pop choir that must be seen (and heard) to believe, go out masked into the streets in order to literally beat up other women they consider promiscuous.

But everything begins to change when one of its most implacable leaders, Mariana (Mari Oliveira), decides to work in a hospital in order to find the whereabouts of a movie diva who was disfigured by her own community, which allows her to discover the pleasures of the secular world and question everything he has done in his life. Visually, the subject shows influences from Dario Argento, adopting hallucinogenic airs that do not affect his credibility.

HYPOCHONDRIAC

Director: Addison Heimann

Cast: Zach Villa, Devon Graye, Paget Brewster

Genre: Horror

In a premiere billboard that is characterized this week by genre proposals, “Hypochondriac”, which can be seen from this Friday at the Alamo Drafthouse in Downtown Los Angeles and will be available On Demand from August 4, is the title most curious of the game.

And it is not only because it is an independent title with a particularly striking staging, but also because, in addition to the fact that its protagonist is a Latino ‘queer’ from Los Angeles, it contains scenes completely framed in the LGBTQ+ theme, although his concern The main thing ends up being in the mental disorders that can affect people who identify with any gender and with any ethnic group.

Here, Will (Zach Villa) is a young potter who enjoys his work and has a completely harmonious relationship with kind Luke (Devon Graye). However, before seeing it in these conditions, the introduction of the tape, in which he himself is shown as a child when he was about to be strangled by his mother, clearly indicates that the development of the story will not be precisely peaceful.

That is what happens once Will’s mother, who was hospitalized in a mental health center, tries to reconnect with him, unleashing in the protagonist a series of physical and psychological disorders that become more and more intense, which are practically dismissed by the doctors and that gradually affect everyone around him.

Without being entirely successful (the borrowings from “Donnie Darko” are too obvious, and more than one visual and dramatic excess is used), the film stands out for its originality, its creativity and Villa’s excellent performance. As a curious fact, we can add that, due to the theme of ‘descent into madness’ that he manages, it could be presented in a double function next to “Resurrection”, which we reviewed above.