CRITICS. Passionate Affleck and De Armas, emboldened Mia Goth and more premiere films

The payment platforms are once again the exclusive or simultaneous launch site for some of the most striking film proposals this weekend, although the theaters still reserve the right to present what for us is the most forceful and risky premiere of the week. Read on to find out the details.

DEEP WATER

Director: Adrian Lyne

Cast: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, Tracy Letts

Genre: Psychological Thriller

Many waited for the new calendar to arrive to see the cinematographic meeting between Maluma and JLo. Others did (did we?) to see the on-screen reunion of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, who were in a publicized romantic relationship when the tape (titled “Deep Waters” and available tomorrow on Hulu -in the United States) was filmed. Unidos- and Prime Video -in other countries- after having abandoned their plans for theatrical release due to the pandemic) and whose romance ended shortly after, to curiously give way to the renewal of the affair between Affleck and JLo.

All these faranduleros aromas are enough to arouse the interest of large audiences in the new production, to which is added its categorization as an ‘erotic thriller’ and the fact that it is directed by Adrian Lyne, the veteran master of the same subgenre that Throughout his career, he has offered titles as flashy and sweaty as “9½ Weeks”, “Fatal Attraction” and “Indecent Proposal”.

This means that the film is shot with a lot of style and that it shows a lot of skin, which should be fantastic news for fans of the Cuban Armas, who is in fact the most interesting character in this story based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith. , which already served as the basis for two film adaptations (the French “Eaux profondes”, from 1981, and the German “Tiefe Wasser”, from 1983).

As she did before with Kim Bassinger, Demi Moore and Diana Lane (“Unfaithful”), Lyne does her best to introduce us to the most sensual side of the Latin performer, who also manages to show us the great skills as actress that led her to be nominated for a Golden Globe (for “Knives Out”) despite now finding herself in the skin of a character without many nuances (it is basically the ‘trophy wife’ and alcoholic of a millionaire indifferent -Affleck- who flirts incessantly with every man she comes across, and who responds without problems to what is popularly known as ‘the toxic one’).

De Armas, who appears here dancing, singing and even playing the piano, is so charming and vivacious that she immediately seduces when taking on Melinda. The same can’t be said for Affleck, who takes refuge in his usual deadpan style to play Vic, a guy who could end up being a lot less tolerant of his wife’s wanton behavior than he appears.

Finally, despite things becoming more and more absurd and repetitive as the minutes go by, the film is generally highly entertaining, and features a surprising and wonderful performance by Grace Jenkins, the girl who plays Vic and Melinda’s daughter.

X

Director: Ti West

Cast: Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson

Genre: Horror

After taking huge ‘passes’ of cocaine, the character played by the wonderful Mia Goth (“Nymphomaniac”) -Maxine, an experienced but young porn actress who arrives with her friends at a remote location in the United States in order to give a new twist to her career – acquires all the courage it takes to become the new heroine of horror and ‘slasher’ movies.

If what has just been mentioned is enough to arouse your interest, you will enjoy enormously with “X”, an irreverent horror film with elements of eroticism and comedy that, beyond giving Goth all the brilliance it deserves, is in command by Ti West (“The House of the Devil”, “The Innkeepers”), one of the most outstanding directors of the genre today.

Basically, “X”, which can only be seen in theaters from tonight and takes place in a desolate area of ​​​​the Lone Star State, shows what would happen if the friends who “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” had been part of a team production of ‘adult’ films. But, beyond taking advantage of the plot bias to make the most accessible film of his career and incidentally show his actresses (including the Latina Jenna Ortega, who started in Disney series) in particularly sexual situations, West take the opportunity to add cinematic details, introduce creative and unexpected moments of comedy and introduce some certainly unusual villains that will provoke more than one debate.

Not much can be revealed without falling into ‘spoilers’, which prevents us from discussing some of the narrative decisions of a film that handles a fascinating seventies aesthetic (also embodied in its soundtrack) and that, beyond any objection that may be can do, permanently shakes the viewer, be it with effective ‘gore’ scenes, ‘risque’ moments, a particularly successful mix of laughter and fright and, above all, some of the most shocking images we have seen in the cinema extensive display.

CHEAPER BY THE DOZEN

Director: Gail Lerner

Cast: Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff, Journee Brown

Genre: Family Comedy

How many versions do we need to have of “Cheaper by the Dozen”, which was first a 1950 movie inspired by a book based on a true case and, in addition to having been the basis of a play and a musical, told in the early the 2000s with two popular works for the big screen?

Disney seems to believe that at least one more (although that of the quantities remains to be seen). The positive thing is that, without offering anything especially memorable in the current adaptation -whose exclusive premiere on Disney + will take place this Friday-, the company has been conscientious enough to offer us a delivery adapted without any fuss to current times.

There will be some who will say that it is actually a simple commercial strategy, of course, because the film – in which the usual family of numerous members appears for the first time as a clearly diverse entity on an ethnic level – opens with a scene in where the Baker’s house sports a sign that reads “Black Lives Matter,” which immediately connects it to a specific juncture that isn’t really discussed in the film.

But the fact that the mouse company now supports just causes that it did not always defend is at least healthy, and it does not stop making sense in a job where the difficulties of belonging not only to the black race in this country, but other minorities as well, as the Baker parents’ interracial couple (played by Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union) have children of Caucasian, African descent, and Indian descent (leading, of course, to lament the absence of a Latin character).

In that sense, the 2022 “Cheaper by the Dozen” is not a simple imitation of its predecessors, and can be seen even by the elderly without the task being insufferable. However, rather than looking like a movie, it looks like a TV series due to its total lack of a distinctive aesthetic, and it never quite manages to feel realistic despite its well-intentioned social commentary.

MASTER

Director: Mariama Diallo

Cast: Regina Hall, Zoe Renee and Amber Gray.

Genre: Thriller / Horror

Interestingly, “Cheaper by the Dozen” is not the only production scheduled to launch directly on a platform during the weekend that deals with the unfair treatment that the African-American community received and continues to receive, as well as the effects that this generates. In fact, there is one that falls under a completely different genre while targeting an adult audience and completely focuses on the issue.

This is “Master” (available from this Friday on Amazon Prime Video), a successful horror proposal based on the very real experiences of its director and screenwriter (newcomer Mariama Diallo) passing through the classrooms of Yale, where was faced with situations traumatic enough to inspire her to create a high-flying story involving a young black student in a study center full of whites in which racism is expressed in different ways, yes, but that presents us with also a chilling witch from the past and one of those mysterious sects that have not been lacking in the ‘indie’ proposals of the genre in recent years.

Jasmine (the protagonist of the story, beautifully played by Zoe Renee) is not the only African-American in the story. Once at the fictional East Coast university shown to us, she meets the only two adults with important positions in the same school: Gail (Regina Hall), who has just been appointed dean, and Liv (Amber Grey). , an energetic teacher. The way she relates to them, as well as the way they relate to each other, added to the constant disagreements that the three have with the Anglo-Saxon students and professionals who surround them, reveal different facets of a conflict that is far from have been resolved.

And although it is likely that some viewers unrelated to these themes feel that Diallo exaggerates in his representation of ‘white privilege’ and the direct or indirect oppression that affects his own, one would have to really put oneself in the director’s shoes to try to understand in some way what the black experience in the United States has meant and the way in which it has been manifesting itself in gender works that are giving a first voice to those who have suffered the most from the process.