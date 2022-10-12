Critique of “Dheepan”, the excluded by Jacques Audiard

This strong character, a former section chief of the Tamil Tiger rebellion in Sri Lanka, and played by the charismatic Antonythasan Jesuthasan, allows the brilliant French filmmaker to shoot on two issues that are very important to him: immigration and integration (immersion in unknown territory) and human violence (the war of separatism and “petty” gang crime). This mixture outlines an uncompromising portrait of the world and of France, which above all offers Audiard the opportunity to mark its common thread: the reconstruction of a family cell (which is not originally one) by associating scattered pieces, and by extending a redefinition of the future through children and the hope of a regeneration of a society corrupted by chaos and hustle and bustle.

Introduced by a highly effective prologue in Sri Lanka, where Dheepan leaves behind him the corpses of his shattered guerrilla comrades, he poses as his wife a woman (Kalieaswari Srinivasan) and as his son a girl (not even they are themselves mother and daughter) in the hope that her deception will easily grant her the right to asylum, the film quickly settles in France.

The “hero” of the film, after being a street vendor, finds a job as a building guard in a troubled suburban neighborhood. Going from one side to the other observing and without communicating verbally, in their almost total ignorance of the French language, the two adults will progressively adapt, also learning to know each other better until they begin to love each other, while little Illayal (Claudine Vinasithamby) advances to increased speed thanks to school. But Dheepan will eventually find the drug dealing activities around him forced off his reservation and his jungle dreams take on a brutal urban dimension…

The script, voluntarily allusive to the reality of drug trafficking, passes completely through the gaze that this family (which is not such but is going to become such) puts on its new surroundings. In dheepan, the world looks like a circle of fundamentally similar humans, but whom conflicts tend to separate. And wanting to escape from this archaic part is not an easy thing. Since although fire destroys, it also illuminates and warms (the home).

An idea that Jacques Audiard introduces on the screen with his well-known cinematographic grammar (which mixes background with force), signing an exciting feature film without ever judging any of the characters, including the less brilliant ones, who are nothing more than the product of space where they exist.

Almost silently, on a line of restlessness maintained with great pulse, the film packs in its final scenes becoming a kind of wild modern western, but before that, it is paradoxically the very superficial treatment of the theme of criminal gangs, something that surprising in Audiard’s gaze, rather close generally to depth and detail. dheepan a readjustment on the gestation of the family, which sees the filmmaker, like his main character, trying to escape from his own nature without completely succeeding.