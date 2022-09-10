Critique of “The Son” (2022) by Florian Zeller

Review of the movie “The Son” with Hugh Jackman, Vanessa Kirby and Laura Dern. Directed by Florian Zeller.

Peter (Hugh Jackman) and Beth (Vanessa Kirby) are the first characters we meet in The Son by Florian Zeller (The Father). Life couldn’t be better for our two protagonists: Peter, a businessman, is about to receive a promotion offer and Beth spends her days taking care of her newborn son. Of course, things aren’t as easy as they seem, and we find out right away, when Peter receives a phone call from his ex-wife, Kate (Laura Dern), informing him that Nicholas (Zen McGrath), their son, has been nearly a month. who doesn’t go to school. Which leads them both to ask the same question that crosses the minds of the audience: why?

But Nicholas doesn’t have an answer. “That’s life. It’s weighing me down,” he finally tells his father, knowing full well that she won’t be able to understand him, and yet asks if she can move in with him and Beth for a while. Of course, Peter agrees, and so Nicholas enrolls in a new school, gets invited to parties, and opens up to his father and his girlfriend. His father tells his ex-wife that his son is better, but it’s much more complicated than that.

“I don’t understand where all this sadness comes from,” says Nicolás with tears in his eyes: a phrase that catalyzes all the wounds of a trauma derived from his father’s behavior, that’s why the film is both the son and the father because the two roles are one the projection of the other, mirror images that can change according to words spoken or unspoken, presence or absence.

In just a few scenes at the beginning of the film, writer-director Florian Zeller sets up a scenario that may seem simple on the surface, but is quite the opposite. There are two well-intentioned parents whose divorce hit their son hard, and there’s a girlfriend who is actually very kind and empathetic but can’t help but have mixed feelings towards her boyfriend’s son, even more so because Nicholas tends to keep his feelings bottled up. and Beth also has a newborn to care for. And then there’s a mother who feels like a failure because she can’t understand her son, and a guilt-ridden father who carries his own share of the trauma and worries about becoming exactly like her father.

And so Peter devotes all his energies to his son, desperate to understand what’s going on but doing all the wrong things, from suggesting he go out and see people, to confronting him about his behavior with accusations instead of acceptance, to judging him. for his actions, blaming him for his situation and forbidding him to do certain things, even reaching the use of guilt, manipulation and violence. It’s obvious Nicholas isn’t feeling well, and it’s painful to see Peter failing to do the one thing his son would need: be someone who is there for him, listen to what he has to say, accept that he’s not doing so well, and who loves him despite all that. But we also understand that, like Kate and Beth, Peter doesn’t have the tools to be a supportive parent to his child, and he can’t figure out that there doesn’t have to be a reason for someone to be depressed. And so the situation escalates, until Peter and Kate have to make the hardest decision of all: should they keep trying to help their son on their own, or should they let the professionals handle him against their will? Will.

Therefore, it is no coincidence that in the film’s photography, taken by Ben Smithard, cold tones are used, fueled by the protagonist’s aseptic apartment.

Florian Zeller’s use of spaces is therefore functional to demonstrate the physical and emotional detachment between Nicholas and Peter, an apparently warm relationship buried by a patina who wears a smart jacket and finds solace in a handshake with businessmen.

The narrative plot is introduced in human bonds about to explode, following a linearity that, although predictable, manages to emotionally involve the viewer in its development -a fundamental aspect for this type of film-.

Like the characters, we are also part of the story, as we are invited to reflect on the same questions that the film poses to its protagonists: what would we do if we were in the shoes of Kate, Peter and Beth? How can a father deal with his son’s depression if he doesn’t understand what depression means? Can generational trauma be stopped or are we destined to repeat the mistakes of our fathers and mothers? And, more importantly, when do we stop worrying about who our child really is and what they need from us as parents?

As rich in themes as it is well executed on a technical level, The Son it also features impressive performances from its entire cast. The standout is undoubtedly Zen McGrath, who makes the young Nicholas as enigmatic and expressive as he should be, being able to convey many contradictory feelings with simple glances, showing us one of the most accurate representations of mental health in cinema. we’ve seen seen in a while.

But Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, and Vanessa Kirby are just as good, and they all have enough room to shine, whether they’re dancing silly or delivering emotionally charged and moving scenes. Anthony Hopkins only has one scene in the film, and yet it is memorable, giving us an insightful and authentic portrayal of Peter’s father that adds another layer of meaning to this complex and moving film.

At certain moments it happens that Zeller uses the drama, both from the director’s point of view -through repeated zooms on weeping faces- and from the point of view of writing, through a verbal didactic aimed at imposing certain states mood to the viewer. Despite this, The Son succeeds in replicating the dramatic power of El padrealso thanks to perfect performers in their respective roles.

