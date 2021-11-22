CRO Coin: insane rise | How far can the Crypto.com token go? Analyses

$ CRO – the token internal to the cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com does not want to stop anymore. New one all-time high during the weekend – with a small correction that involved the opening of asian stock exchanges, like the rest of the sector – for the opening of a week that could still be among the most interesting in its history.

From the success of the formulaexchange, passing through new initiatives in the world of NFT – the news to talk about today are many. Also to understand how the token will move in the next few hours and what they actually are perspectives for those who decide to enter the market now.

Another big boom for $ CRO and a new all-time high

Anyone who wants to buy it can do it on Crypto.com

Intermediary that in addition to being the major architect of the growth of its token, also offers unique and very interesting services, such as Mission, even these to earn for free $ CRO, cards of crypto payment and systems of passive income like Supercharger And staking.

There is so much to boil in the pot around Crypto.com. In two days the Loaded Lions, iterative NFTs which are already the topic of the moment among fans. A series that recalls the Bored Apes than on Ethereum have already been hugely successful, for a debut of theexchange in the world of non-fungible tokens collectible.

However, this is not the only thing that has happened – the news of the last few hours is tempting both to speculators and to those who look at this token to obtain the advantages that the platform guarantees. But let’s go in order.

Supercharger activated on $ ETH

The Supercharger is a system of advanced staking that offers rewards out of the market, in the sense that these are much higher than what is offered by other intermediaries. Yes lockano $ CRO to get rewards in other crypto. The last activated is on $ ETH and therefore give it staking of $ CRO we will be able to obtain the second cryptocurrency by market capitalization for free.

We are happy to launch the AMA series on Cronos, where you can learn more about the different projects [ospitati dalla blockchain]. This time we will host the Cronos Team [e altri personaggi coinvolti nello sviluppo] to explain the latest developments in the chain.

At 14:00 Italian time the initiative starts through the spaces Twitter, through which various meetings will be held between projects they already use Cronos and also with developers. Initiative of propaganda technological, always welcome when it comes to a new one blockchain which is born, especially if with such interesting assumptions.

On Cronos moreover, very interesting protocols are starting to be implemented for the decentralized finance, which will be part of our analyzes in the coming days and weeks.

Crypto.com is the real engine of $ CRO growth

There are many who see the longa manu of the speculation on the recent and important growth of $ CRO. Definitely the FOMO it played an important role, but we believe that the bullish pressure is coming from all or most of the big jobs they make of $ CRO inside Crypto.com.

Our video review on Crypto.com

Our video – just published – review on Crypto.com explains in detail the role of this cryptocurrency within the exchange and its services. Which should make it clear to everyone why the bullish pressures continue on $ CRO and why our analysts think they won’t run out anytime soon.