CRO Coin: interesting movements | What to expect from 2022?

Crypto.com Coin – that $ CRO which was one of the happiest discoveries of Cryptocurrency.it – takes a run. Interesting opening in the two days holiday which opened on 2022, for a year that according to our analyzes could be that of consecration for the token.

Token which, we remember, is closely linked to what will be offered by Crypto.com in terms of services and market expansion. With some gems in the analysis also ofexchange which has grown the most over the past 12 months.

Our analysis on the token of the most popular exchange of the moment

We can as always find $ CRO inside thecryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com – go here to get a free account with an exclusive $ 25 bonus – intermediary that allows us to invest on hundreds of tokens and coins as well as $ CRO and that also offers excellent services in terms of passive income.

It is here that we find the Supercharger, which allows you to accumulate significant amounts of returns through staking, never seen elsewhere. And again through this platform we also have access to DeFI wallet and also interesting airdrop by NFT.

$ CRO: what future can you imagine for 2022?

The items on Crypto.com Coin $ CRO all lead back to the performance who will be able to register the namesake exchange, which has to deal with a sector where i competitors are many and also particularly aggressive. However, despite a 2021 growth for all operators in the sector, Crypto.com he still managed to get some very important victories, particularly in terms of transaction volumes hosted.

Difficult to find data 100% reliable in this sense – and for this we will refer to what is offered by CoinGecko. In the latest 24 hours the exchange of Crypto.com was confirmed on third on a global scale, behind Binance And OKEx. A result up to 1 year ago absolutely unthinkable.

The 2021 for Crypto.com it was also year of shopping, in the sense that the group has spent significant sums to acquire companies functional to its own expansion. This led the group to be able to join in the near future expand even in highly profitable sectors, such as investment a lever and through futures in USE. Important volumes to attack, of which $ CRO will still be the protagonist.

Let’s talk about what happened last 25th December, with the official presentation of the renewed naming of the Palasport where i play Los Angeles Lakers, which for the next 20 years it will be called Crypto.com Arena. These are moves that literally cost an arm and a leg – let’s talk about a contract from 700 million dollars – and offering a return in visibility huge. Which will bring new ones clients and therefore new returns for the group, which will thus be able to focus on a further boost to growth.

New all-time highs? They are not to be excluded

After having lapped i $ 0.90 per token, $ CRO has heavily corrected, thanks to one situation not exactly bullish on the markets crypto. Today, with the token being distant of $ 0.35 from its all-time highs, the possibility of returning to these levels may seem out of the question, but a recovery of the entire sector – which it should starting with Bitcoin to then extend to the rest of the market.

The prospects, at least in our opinion, are more than positive. Which is also evidenced by the fact that we have positions on $ CRO within our investment portfolio.