Croatia develops the educational video game, an avant-garde sector in full swing

Novska, in the Croatian county of Sisak Moslavina, wants to become the Silicon Valley of the Balkans. For five years, this rural region has been the cradle of PISMO, a European project with two fully equipped incubators, specialized in video games and open to the training of young talents. The objective is to create jobs in a cutting-edge sector. A radical paradigm shift here.

Create jobs in a cutting-edge sector

“30 years ago, we had a heavy industry here that later collapsed. Here we had war, crisis and everything, so we asked ourselves, what should we do to keep young people here. We started working on this great initiative for the industry video game company in Sisak Moslavina county. That’s how it all started,” explains Andreja Šeperach, deputy director of the Regional Development Agency, SIMORA.

The total cost of PISMO is 3.36 million euros, of which about 80% was financed by the cohesion policy of the European Union and the rest, 20.17%, by the county of Sisak Moslavina.

A sector in exponential growth

PISMO has 67 companies and start-ups, almost triple the number expected at its launch in 2017. Among them, this one that has developed these glasses for people with hearing disabilities… more than 400 million in the world according to the WHO. Smart glasses convert sound into text in real time inside the lenses. The prototype was presented this year at the CES in Las Vegas and will be marketed at around 500 euros.

Glasses for the deaf with text inside the glass

“The glasses have a directional microphone that, after receiving the sound, sends it to the “cloud” and returns it transformed into a written word and prints it on the lens of the glasses through this small device”, explains Josipa Bencek, co-founder of GROW-ART.

Educational video games for children, a sector in full swing

Stefan Vedrina specializes in educational video games, including MOOPIES, for the little ones. Children play and learn at the same time. His creator was trained at PISMO and today his start-up is evolving in the incubator.

“We only pay the rent, not the utilities. Some people at PISMO bring together investors from the region, and even from all over Europe, and we usually pitch our ideas to investors at least once a week. So there are a lot of opportunities there.” “, emphasizes Stefan Vedrina, director of STEGRIS.

An incubator for young talent

Students like Lorena, 15, come to PISMO business incubators to practice because programming is part of their curriculum:

“This is my first year of programming and I would like to do more graphic designs with the blender program. It’s my dream. Now it’s a reality and I’m very happy,” says Lorena Bursać, a design and programming student.