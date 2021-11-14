Croatia flies to Qatar, Russia to playoffs | News

The runners-up of the world win 1-0 at home and overtake the Russians in first place in group H.

There Croatia grabs when the pass for i 2022 World Cup in Qatar thanks to the victory 1-0 against the Russia: in Split it is a Kudryashov own goal eight minutes from 90 ‘to give the three points that allow the world runners-up to overtake the Russians in first place in group H (23 points to 22). A mockery for the national team of Karpin, forced to face the playoffs, while Brozovic, Perisic and companions rejoice.

GROUP H

It is Croatia that finishes first in group H and therefore directly qualifies for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The 1-0 victory at home over Russia is enough for Dalic’s national team to overtake the Russians in the standings (23 points to 22) and thus force Karpin’s national team to go through to the playoffs. In Split, with a lot of Serie A on the field (from Inter fans Brozovic and Perisic to Atalantino Pasalic), Croatia must necessarily win and throw themselves forward from the first minute, but Russia defends itself very well and leaves little chance to their opponents. The Russian wall does not collapse and the Croatian coach, in the second half, also joins Kramaric with another old acquaintance of our league like Livaja, while Modric tries to invent. The Russian coach responds by removing the trident to strengthen the midfield and defense: it seems the winning move, but in the 82nd minute it is Kudryashov who betrays his team by scoring an own goal that sends the world runners-up to Qatar. Incredible insult instead for Russia. In the other matches of the group, without value for the ranking, Slovakia wins 6-0 in Malta and Slovenia 2-1 over Cyprus.