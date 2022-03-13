Croatian government criticizes NATO after a Russian drone crossed three member countries before crashing in Croatia

Zagreb, Croatia – The authorities croats criticized on Saturday the NATO for what they called a slow reaction to a military drone that apparently flew out of the war zone in Ukraine through the airspace of three alliance member states before crashing in the Croatian capital.

The Russian-made drone crossed Romania and Hungary before entering Croatia and crashing Thursday night in a field near a student dormitory. Some 40 parked vehicles were damaged, but no one was injured in the blast.

NATO said its integrated air and missile defense system had tracked the object’s flight path. But the Croatian prime minister said that the country’s authorities were not informed and that NATO reacted only after a question from journalists.

“We cannot tolerate this situation, nor should it have happened,” said the premier. Andrey Plenkovic during his tour of the impact site. “This was an obvious threat and both NATO and the European Union They should have reacted.”

Plenkovic said a Soviet-era Tu-141 reconnaissance drone flew for 40 minutes over Hungary and six to seven minutes over Croatia before crashing. Previously, the Romanian military authorities indicated that the drone remained in their airspace for only three minutes after crossing from Ukraine, which made it difficult to intercept.

Plenkovic called on the Hungarian authorities to investigate why their defenses apparently did not detect the unmanned drone, as Croatia and Romania had little time to react.

“Fortunately, something much worse did not happen,” Plenkovic said, adding that Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban “found out about this after I did.”

“It could have fallen into a nuclear plant in Hungary. Obviously, there was not a good reaction and other countries did not react well. Now we have a test from which we must learn and react much better, ”she maintained.

He said that only an investigation will be able to determine who launched the drone — the Russians or the Ukrainians — once the device is removed from the crater it created with its impact.

Russia and Ukraine have denied launching the drone.

Military experts say Ukraine is the only current operator of the Tu-141, which has a wingspan of nearly four meters (12 feet) and weighs more than six tons.