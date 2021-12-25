Croci spa of Castronno sold 70% of the shares to the private equity Mandarin capital partner





Crosses spa, company of Castronno, a company in the sector of accessories for pets and aquariums, has sold 70% of the company of private equity Mandarin Capital Partner . An operation aimed at expanding the reference markets of the Castronno company founded 30 years ago by the entrepreneur Dario Croci.

Over the years, Croci spa has transformed its business model evolving from a distributor to a brand company specializing in the development and creation of a wide range of pet accessories (among others kennels, leashes, aquariums, toys, snacks and products for the hygiene) characterized by a strong component of innovation, sustainability and design.

The company sells its products under the brands Crosses, Amtra (for aquariology) e Bobby, the latter recently introduced thanks to the acquisition of Canifrance, a historic transalpine company specializing in high quality collars and leashes and a widespread and consolidated presence on the French market. In recent years Croci spa has had significant growth and is starting a close 2021 with a turnover of around 50 million euros, 35% of which generated abroad.

With the entry of Mandarin, Croci continues his process of internationalization which in addition to the aforementioned Canifrance, had previously acquired Amtra, a German company specializing in accessories for aquariums and opened a subsidiary in China to develop a market that grows by about 15% annually, as well as consolidating the presence on the online channel.

Following the operation, Dario Croci, in addition to maintaining an important minority stake, will continue to lead the group with the role of CEO. Mandarin Capital Partners, established in 2007, was the first European fund to focus on international development strategies with a particular attention to China and the Far East. Since then, the private equity company has developed a deep experience in the internationalization processes of portfolio companies, thanks to the integrated presence of its highly diversified investment team between Luxembourg, Milan And Shanghai.

Dario Croci he was assisted in the sales process by UBS’s mid-market M&A team, as financial advisor, and by the law firm Advant Nctm. Mandarin Capital Partner was assisted by Pavia e Ansaldo for the legal aspects, by Gitti for the tax aspects concerning the structure of the transaction, by Kpmg for financial and fiscal due diligence, by LTP for business and by ERM for the environment.



