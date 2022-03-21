CROEM promotes Organizational Well-being in the workplace

The confederation has published a guide aimed at orienting SMEs, micro-SMEs and also self-employed workers so that they can implement actions that have an impact on the well-being at work and on the health of working people.

Within the framework of the 2030 Agenda of the United Nations (UN) and in line with its Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 3. Health and Well-being and 8. Decent Work and Economic Growth, the Regional Confederation of Business Organizations of Murcia (CROEM) has published a practical guide called “Management of Organizational Well-being in SMEs, Micro-SMEs and the Self-Employed”whose main objectives are to promote the culture of organizational well-being in the workplace, spread knowledge and improve the appreciation of organizational well-being policies among companies and workers, and bring tools closer to SMEs, micro-SMEs and self-employed workers. of work that, based on their resources, allow them to face, in a simple and practical way, the implementation of actions aimed at organizational well-being and the health of workers.

Currently, the integration in the work centers of actions aimed at organizational well-being, improve the work environment and interpersonal relationships at all levels, reduce absenteeism and stress, work accidents, and increase productivity and motivation of employees. workers, among other benefits for companies.

This CROEM initiative, which has been brought to the attention of all its sectoral business associations and member companies, has the support of the Ministry of Business, Employment, Universities and Spokesperson of the Region of Murcia, and its General Directorate of Social Dialogue and Labor Welfare.