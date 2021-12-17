Health
Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis: what is the correct diet
How to manage chronic inflammatory bowel diseases, better known by the acronym Mici? How important it is for the women they face Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis have dedicated paths, be reassured that it is possible to become pregnant and that you can travel and lead a normal life, paying attention to the table?
These questions were answered by the experts of the Italian Group for the study of inflammatory bowel diseases (IG-IBD), gathered at the conference These diseases affect about 250 thousand people in Italy, often at a young age, and are particularly disabling and with repercussions on life social and labor market of patients.