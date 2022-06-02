Cronenberg talks about bodies, death and the future of cinema

Cannes, France — David Cronenberg is sitting on a balcony where a seagull hovers above him.

“Full of plastic, that bird,” says Cronenberg.

The 79-year-old Canadian author has long been fascinated by what’s in our bodies and what we put into them. His latest film “Crimes of the Future,” which opens in the United States on Friday, grew in part out of his interest in the pervasiveness of microplastics.

Cronenberg, who sat down for a recent interview at the Cannes Film Festival, where “Crimes of the Future” had its premiere, wrote the screenplay for the film in 1998. Sensing that it had become more relevant over time, Cronenberg he dusted it off to make his first film in eight years and, he says, didn’t have to change a word about it.

It portrays a couple of performance artists Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen) and Caprice (Léa Seydoux). In a near future in which plastics have changed human biology, they masterfully remove tumorous organs from Tenser in surgical performances. She co-stars Kristen Stewart as a bureaucrat who becomes a super fan after seeing a performance.

An organ removed and put on display is an apt metaphor for Cronenberg, whose previous films like “Videodrome” and “The Fly” made him a master of body horror. The director simultaneously auctions off an NFT of some of his kidney stones. Mortensen, who starred in Cronenberg’s “A History of Violence,” “Eastern Promises” and “A Dangerous Method,” rates “Crimes of the Future” as Cronenberg’s most autobiographical film to date.

“Every time we see one of his movies,” Mortensen said, “I see more.”

For Cronenberg, the capes in “Crimes of the Future” were a way to demonstrate the nature of being an artist and the way our increasingly unnatural environment is transforming our bodies, not to mention seagulls. It is not an evolution that terrifies, but rather excites Cronenberg. The director marvels that scientists are looking at ways to make plastics edible, and that they might even taste good.

“That’s already happening,” he said. “It’s not science fiction.”

AP: Has your relationship with your body changed as you have aged?

CRONENBERG: Sure. I’m usually shocked, but it’s not that bad. It’s very interesting, it’s a part of life that you’ve waited for and read about and blah blah blah, and now you’re experiencing it. It hasn’t been as bad as it could be, let’s leave it at that. I’m 79 years old, but I don’t feel that age at all.

AP: Are you careful?

CRONENBERG: I’ve been lifting weights since I was 16 years old. Not to be a bodybuilder, but to be in shape. I don’t smoke, I don’t drink. I have no political or sociological agenda. I just haven’t been attracted to those things, maybe that helps.

AP: Do you think about what you put in your body?

CRONENBERG: Not obsessively.

AP: Much of your work is about the connection or disconnection between one’s body and the world around it. In the years that it has been developing movies, technology has increasingly altered our bodies, even if it’s not a videocassette in our torso (as in “Videodrome”).

CRONENBERG: I just had cataract surgery. That is incredible. They basically destroy the lenses in your eyes, suck them out, and then put in plastic lenses that unfold and become your eyes. I have been looking through my glasses my entire career as a filmmaker. And now the reason I wear sunglasses is because I have more light because my cataracts are gone. Everything is brighter. The colors are different, quite different. I joked with my cinematographer that he will have to change the color of the entire film now that I have different lenses on my eyes. That’s a pretty intimate thing. The technology in your eyes. I have hearing aids, I’m totally bionic. Years ago all this would have been problematic. My career would have ended much sooner because if you can’t hear and you can’t see it’s hard to make movies, you know?

AP: Do you imagine that what we can do to our bodies, and what will be judged as acceptable, will increase over time?

CRONENBERG: We definitely now realize that drinking water from a plastic bottle deposits microplastics in our bloodstream. Even before that, it has been estimated that close to 80% of the human population has microplastics on their skin. So our bodies are different from all humans that have come before in history. That won’t go away.

AP: Do you predict battles over things like computers implanted in our brains?

CRONENBERG: There is a Nobel Prize laureate named Gerald Edelman who said that our brain is not like a computer at all. It’s much more like a forest because there is a dominance struggle going on in your brain with your neurons that is constantly changing. What people fear with messenger RNA is something new and they say that Bill Gates is inserting microchips in our body, it’s fantastic! It is something innovative. CRISPR (DNA sequences in bacteria) are fantastic. Now can it be used for evil? Yes, like the atomic bomb. But beautiful things can also be achieved with it.

AP: By performing “Crimes of the Future,” do you feel like you’re putting an organ on display?

CRONENBERG: (Laughs) I’m presenting my kidney stones to the public. I’m saying “This came from inside my body.” What more intimate than that? I mean, that’s the metaphor. That is the metaphor of the performance of surgery in the film. An artist putting out there his innermost thoughts, feelings and visions and whatever. You are definitely vulnerable. You are incredibly vulnerable.

AP: This is your first film in eight years. How do you feel about the way the film landscape has changed?

CRONENBERG: One of the things that got me back into making movies was Netflix and the idea of ​​streaming and streaming series. I tried to make one. I thought, this isn’t really making movies, but it’s still cinema. It’s a different kind of cinema, definitely different. I thought, well this is a totally different game and despite that it is still cinema. I mean, my idea of ​​cinema. I think movie theaters are dead. I think they will be a niche thing for superhero movies. I haven’t been to the movies in decades. I just prefer to watch them at home. And home television sets have gotten so good and the sound system has gotten so good that I defy those who say you can’t have a true movie experience at home. I completely disagree.

AP: “Crimes of the Future” explores, in part, how far Saul Tenser is willing to go for his art. Do you think about death?

CRONENBERG: I’ve always thought about death. I don’t think you can be human without thinking about death. Even when I was a child I had a pet that died, what happened, where is that cat? You realize that not only are you going to die, but your parents are going to die. I can still remember the moment when I had that discussion with my parents. So it’s always a question. At my age I wouldn’t say it’s more of a question, except you have a lot of friends who are dying right now who are exactly your age. Every time I look at the papers there’s a guy I knew—William Hurt, for example, or Ivan Reitman—and they were younger than me. There isn’t much you can do about it other than acknowledge that, yes, you are going to die. Beyond that what can you say? I always think of novels that say for a living author “Born in 1943—”. It’s like the script is waiting for you. It is waiting for you to be completed. And I say, “(Expletive) you, I’m not going to die. I’m not going to tell you when I’m going to die.”