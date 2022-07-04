Cronenberg wants a movie with Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson: “It would be problematic”

MADRID, June 1 (CultureLeisure) –

Crimes of the Future is David Cronenberg’s latest filma film that has Kristen Stewart in your cast. the filmmaker has revealed that it was Robert Pattison who introduced him to the actress and who, after meeting her, thought about the possibility of bringing the stars of Twilight together on the big screen.

“It was Robert who introduced me to Kristen.. They have evolved wonderfully, separately, as actors. They have made successful auteur films. Kristen and I had a great time, and Rob and I had a great time,” the filmmaker, who directed Pattinson in Cosmopolis and Maps to the Stars, told World of Reel.

“I can definitely think of a movie or an idea, It would be great to have them both together. I don’t want to go into that because it wouldn’t be my next movie, but it could be problematic, since fans could expect a certain kind of relationship and that would get in the way of creating new characters for them. I have a weird feeling that it might be troublesome, so it’s just a theory for now“, Cronenberg added.





Crimes of the Futurethat also counts in its distribution with Viggo Mortensen and Lea Seydoux, no release date yet in Spain. Cronenberg’s next project is The Shrouds, a feature film starring Vincent Cassel.

Pattinson will shoot soon Mickey7 under the orders of Bong Joon Ho and will share plans with Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo. For his part, Stewart will embark on the recording of Love Lies Bleedingfilm directed by Rose Glass.