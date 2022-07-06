Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future hits theaters

We tell you what Crimes of the Future is about, David Cronenberg’s new film, and when you can see it on the big screen.

After its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, the new film by David Cronenberg starring Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart and Léa Seydoux will hit the cinema before settling on MUBI.

As with Drive My Car, the MUBI platform managed to make the new film by the director of Scanners, The Fly and A Violent Historyamong others, has 12 performances in the Sala Lugones, located in the San Martin Theater.

What is it about?

As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. Accompanied by his partner Caprice, celebrated performance artist Saul Tenser shows the metamorphosis of his organs. Meanwhile, a mysterious group tries to take advantage of Saul’s notoriety to reveal the next phase of human evolution.

David Cronenberg

The manager knows that crimes of the future It is a controversial film and before its premiere in Cannes he anticipated: “I expect dropouts at Cannes, and that means a lot to me. There are some very strong scenes. I mean, I’m sure we’ll have dropouts in the first five minutes of the movie. I’m sure of that. Some people who have seen the film have said that they think the last 20 minutes will be very hard for people and they will leave the theater. One guy said he almost had a panic attack.”

Tickets will be available for sale starting Thursday, July 7 on the official website of the San Martin theater and on July 29 it will arrive on MUBI.