Cronenberg’s return to the cinema is seen on the MUBI platform – Culture

“Crimes of the future”, the new film by cult filmmaker David Cronenberg, who marked his return to feature film direction after eight years, will premiere tomorrow via streaming, through the MUBI cinema platform, exclusively for Latin America.

It was presented as part of the official competition for the Palme d’Or at the most recent edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which took place last May.

The plot is set in a potential future, when the human species adapts to an artificial environment and the human body is subject to new transformations and mutations. With the help of her Caprice partner, Saul Tenser, a celebrated performance artist, she stages the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde shows. Timlin, a researcher at the Office of the National Organ Registry, closely follows her practices. That’s when a mysterious group appears: they want to take advantage of Saul’s fame to reveal to the world the next stage of human evolution.

It stars Viggo Mortensen, a three-time Oscar-nominated actor whom Cronenberg praised during the film’s Cannes presentation. “When you hire Viggo you hire not only an actor, but also a writer, a photographer…it’s a complete collaboration,” Cronenberg said. For Mortensen shooting with him was “like working with someone fresh out of film school”, because of the enthusiasm he puts in and that he transmits.

The rest of the leading trio is completed by Kristen Stewart and the French Léa Seydoux. The first said that “there are few people with such a recognizable voice in each of her works.” With “Crimes of the future” Cronenberg has had six films in competition, the first of which was “Crash”, a special jury prize in 1996.

“Crimes of the future” connects with the usual obsessions of the director of “Crash” or “Naked Lunch”. He describes a synthetic world where there is no pain and surgery is “the new sex”.

“All my films are very intimate, what I have filmed the most in my life is the human body and what I propose is a discussion of the human condition from the body,” said the filmmaker during the press conference in Cannes.

On the environmental implications of a story in which there are characters who literally eat plastic, he recalled that when he wrote the script “nobody was talking about microplastics” but that in a recent study traces of these substances were found in 80% of the human bodies analyzed .

“One option we have is to clean all the oceans and human bodies of microplastics, but it is not very plausible, so the alternative is to accept it, it is a theoretical suggestion but there is some truth to it, there are scientists who are investigating the possibility of eating plastic” , ended.