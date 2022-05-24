Crop-top, the fashionable garment

There were two films in the 80s that consecrated the navel as a fundamental garment in the female wardrobe: flashdance Y Dirty Dancing.

The dance was the protagonist of the two tapes, and in the course of the garment’s history it has been the sport –and later the music– that have given the crop top, as it is known today, the place it holds: “That of a very versatile garment that has evolved over time and adapts to all kinds of events, circumstances or situations,” says Eduardo Sánchez, National Dean of the Faculty of Communication Design and Fine Arts of the Areandina.

famous navels

It was not just a feminine garment. In the 80s it was also used by Johnny Depp in Endless NightmareWill Smith in The Prince of rap and Prince at their concerts, “it was the first time since the Middle Ages that the male figure was revealed in that way through clothing,” explains William Cruz Bermeo, professor at the costume design faculty at the Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana.

In the 90s it was the Spice Girls, Britney Spears and Cristina Aguilera who did not stop using them, and in that decade the runways of Gucci, Versace and Prada were filled with this garment that left the navel in the air. “It has had its magic and essence at every moment, fashion allows it to have a special shine in every era”, reiterates Sánchez.