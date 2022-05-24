Crop-top, the fashionable garment
There were two films in the 80s that consecrated the navel as a fundamental garment in the female wardrobe: flashdance Y Dirty Dancing.
The dance was the protagonist of the two tapes, and in the course of the garment’s history it has been the sport –and later the music– that have given the crop top, as it is known today, the place it holds: “That of a very versatile garment that has evolved over time and adapts to all kinds of events, circumstances or situations,” says Eduardo Sánchez, National Dean of the Faculty of Communication Design and Fine Arts of the Areandina.
famous navels
It was not just a feminine garment. In the 80s it was also used by Johnny Depp in Endless NightmareWill Smith in The Prince of rap and Prince at their concerts, “it was the first time since the Middle Ages that the male figure was revealed in that way through clothing,” explains William Cruz Bermeo, professor at the costume design faculty at the Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana.
In the 90s it was the Spice Girls, Britney Spears and Cristina Aguilera who did not stop using them, and in that decade the runways of Gucci, Versace and Prada were filled with this garment that left the navel in the air. “It has had its magic and essence at every moment, fashion allows it to have a special shine in every era”, reiterates Sánchez.
In context, it happened that in the late 1980s the concept of metrosexuality was proposed. “That meant young urbanites revered their own bodies, sculpted them in the gym, groomed them and dressed in name brand clothing. So, if you take care of your body, there is no reason to hide it”, explains the UPB professor.
Today it is more common for the skin to show, “much more than before,” says the dean, and adds Professor Cruz, who is still as sexy as before. It has evolved? Yes, today there are more styles, with sleeves, sleeveless, appliques, perforations, elastic or lace, today they look even more elegant.
An example of this versatility was given by actress Zendaya, who wore a white midriff-baring shirt at the Oscars this year that made her look sophisticated and glamorous.
Nowadays it is not only used for sports, but also for an elegant night out or an outing with friends. There are those who wear this garment to work with a high-waisted skirt or pants.
Showing off the body has been the premise of the crop top for years and now they are back with a bang. Do you dare to use it?